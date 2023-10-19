NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Julio Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young has done everything asked of him: “He’s done exactly what we’ve asked. He’s done some good things. Very dynamic; he has some explosion to his game. He’s doing a great job.” (John Keim)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he’s not only impressed with QB Dak Prescott‘s physical ability but his ability to handle adversity and criticism throughout the season.

“I love Dak Prescott as our quarterback. I think the way he’s built all the way through, obviously his physical skill set is excellent. But what he endures mentally and emotionally compared to the other 31 (NFL starting QBs) is unique,” McCarthy said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Speaking on experience of being around great quarterbacks (Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, etc.), I’ve never seen a quarterback under a microscope like he is. Just his consistency, his personality and work ethic, and how he handles all that, and navigates all that, and he goes out and performs every week, I think it’s special what he has to endure. … I think the intensity of the microscope on Dak, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to be as consistent, his attitude is very much the same every day as far as how he attacks the preparation part of it, you have to be unique to deal with that. And this is Year 8 for him, so he’s been dealing with this a long time here. The intensity is nothing like I’ve ever seen.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said WR Julio Jones will play a supporting role in the passing game behind WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and TE Dallas Goedert : “This pass game still is going to go through DeVonta, A.J., and Dallas. So, I think that’s a little bit of a difference, the role (Julio is) playing. More of a supporting role than a highlighted role and we’ll see how it continues to shape up.” (Zach Berman)

Sirianni added he doesn't envision Jones' arrival relegating former No. 3 WR Olamide Zaccheaus to irrelevancy: "I do want to take a second to say, a guy like O.Z. — the toughness that he has and how reliable he is as a player, a guy like that always has a spot on offenses that I'm going to be a part of. Always." (Berman)

to irrelevancy: “I do want to take a second to say, a guy like O.Z. — the toughness that he has and how reliable he is as a player, a guy like that always has a spot on offenses that I’m going to be a part of. Always.” (Berman) Jones said he’s here to do whatever the team needs but added: “I’m here to dominate. Don’t get it twisted.” (Jimmy Kempski)