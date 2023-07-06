NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Montez Sweat, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio thinks DE Montez Sweat could be on the verge of a breakout season similar to how DT Daron Payne performed last year.

“I think that was really the message for Daron Payne going into last year,” Del Rio said, via CommandersWire. “He was very disruptive the year before and left a lot on the plate. I think Montez is in a similar situation. I think he’s been very close, very disruptive, done a lot of really good things. I mean, he’s a good football player, and when he starts finishing at a higher rate, his numbers are gonna explode. I anticipate him having that kind of a year for us.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he’s been very impressed by sixth-round RB Deuce Vaughn and was surprised he slid to them in the draft.

“Excited. That was one that you do get excited about when you see that story. Understanding going into it knowing who he was, knowing his dad, thinking how cool that would be if you could make that happen. I did pay attention enough that he was there in the (sixth) round or something, was like how is he still there? Seeing that, seeing that reaction, just knowing how great of a guy Chris, who is the father, is. I’m excited about Deuce being in there. I think he’s going to be a very talented player who can help us immediately,” said Prescott, via the Dallas Morning News.

When asked about building chemistry with his receivers, Prescott said it takes some adjustments on a player-by-player basis.

“I think it all depends. It depends on the player you’re talking about. The receiver, the tight end, sometimes you’ve got great players, man. And the way that they run or how explosive they are, does it for itself. In the sense of Amari Cooper, even now Brandin Cooks. The guy runs so fast, and he’s the same speed every route that it’s going to be easy for me to figure out, right? He’s not changing it up. He doesn’t have a pace to himself. You just have to give it time,” said Prescott.

Prescott thinks a prospect’s draft position can be overrated given he’s watched undrafted players become leaders.

“I’m never too high or low in the draft,” Prescott said. “I went in the fourth round 135th Pick, I’ve watched guys go undrafted, come in and run a locker room or be one of the best players on the team or in their position. I’ve watched the first round guys not live up to what they were picked to do. And so I don’t put a lot into the draft.”

Giants

Giants WR Parris Campbell has been getting work at running back in New York’s offseason program. He points out he got some time at the position with the Colts before he arrived in the NFL.

“I did it some in Indy,” Campbell said, via Pat Leonard. “But it’s really my high school and my college background. It’s not new to me. It’s something I like to do because they’re using me in different ways. I feel like that’s something that I’m good at, too. Getting some reps back there is good.”

Giants RBs coach Jeff Nixon said they’ve been upfront with Campbell about how they’d like to use him.

“We tell the guys the truth,” Nixon said. “We’re not going to sugarcoat anything.”