NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Nick Sirianni, Javonte Williams, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

The Cowboys brought in RB Javonte Williams this offseason after RB Rico Dowdle signed with Carolina. Williams suffered a significant knee injury in 2022, but he finally feels fully healthy heading into his first year with the team.

“I feel completely like myself,” Williams said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website. “I probably can get more flexible and things like that, but as far as healing up, that I feel like is done.”

Although Dallas also signed RB Miles Sanders and added fifth-round RB Jaydon Blue, Williams isn’t concerned with playing time and is just worrying about playing well.

“They didn’t really tell me too much about that stuff, all I know is just come in here and work every day, and everything else is going to take care of itself. I’m not really big on the expectations and goals and stuff like that, I just go out and play well.”

Cowboys

Dak Prescott is entering the 10th year of his career as the Cowboys’ quarterback after missing time with a hamstring avulsion that required surgery. Prescott said he still hasn’t been cleared for contact but can “do it all” physically.

“Pretty much can do it all. Feel good,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Yeah, I think I’m just not cleared for contact, which we’ve got a while for that anyway. Yeah, I’m out there in the team activities, feel good. Just trying to stay that way.”

Prescott points out that his offseason started early because of his injury and has spent a lot of time with Dallas’ training staff.

“My offseason started way earlier, so that’s really essentially why I’m ahead,” Prescott said. “On top of working with [director of rehabilitation Britt Brown], working with this training staff and [Prescott’s personal trainer] Luke [Wilson].”

As for Prescott being expected to be limited with his return, the quarterback responded that he’s just trying to control his rehab.

“People say a lot of things about me, man,” Prescott said. “I just show up and control what I can control, healthy. Trying to stay healthy. Feels good. Just trying to push the energy and make sure I continue to get better.”

Eagles

Following his first Super Bowl win, the Eagles handed HC Nick Sirianni a multi-year contract. Sirianni reflected on his journey and all the adversity he’s faced that has made him the person he is today.

“Everybody that is striving to reach the top of the mountain or whatever it is like we try to do every single year, adversity is going to be there regardless,” Sirianni said, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “I really look at any adversity that I’ve ever been through in my life, whether it was my leg injury in 2001, whether it was my dad going through cancer, whether it was the collapse of our season at the end of the 2023 season and finishing 1-6.”

“Every one of those things, whether it’s scrutiny from… [my] first press conference, I can look at the good in all those things and find good in all those things and how it’s shaped me to be who I am today and has made me better as a result of it. You never want to go through those things as you go through them, but if you allow it to shape you, it really does.”