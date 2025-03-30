NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Jones on CB Kaiir Elam: "I just think he's got the upside. He's got good speed, good length. He's a guy we thought a lot of. He played at a high level at Florida. Sometimes guys just need new scenery. We've had success with guys like that." (Todd Archer)

Maryland DT Jordan Phillips met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner and DE Nic Scourton got dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Penn State LB Kobe King met with the Cowboys after his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on the tush-push vote: "We'll see how it goes. All I will say about it is that (Jonathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen, and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it. They are in the (head coach) position right now because of that play. So all three, I'd better have those three votes right there and the Eagles' vote. I at least know we have four." (Mike Garafolo)

UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo said he has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)

Penn State DT Coziah Izzard met with the Eagles in the lead-up to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Towson TE Carter Runyon met with the Eagles at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

ESPN’s Matt Miller spoke to one anonymous NFL scout who revealed the Giants are entirely focused on landing Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming draft.

“New York loving Shedeur is the worst-kept secret in the league right now,” the scout told Miller, via GiantsWire.com. “The Giants had a presence at every Colorado home game this season. The Wilson and Jameis Winston deals shouldn’t prevent the Giants from drafting a quarterback at No. 3 if one of the top two passers is available. But should Ward and Sanders both be off the board, the Giants will be a premier destination for Colorado’s Travis Hunter, given the team’s needs at wide receiver and cornerback.”