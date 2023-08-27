NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Trey Lance, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had mixed feelings about the team’s trade for QB Trey Lance, with his first thought going to QB Will Grier who will be pushed out of the No. 3 role by Lance. Prescott added that’s the nature of the NFL though and the team will welcome Lance. “I mean obviously understand it’s a business,” Prescott said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we’re going to continue to get back at it and know that we’ve got one goal as a team.” Prescott declined to comment on any impact Lance might have on how Dallas approaches contract talks with himself. He has one more year left on his deal after this one.

“I’m going to leave those talks in the office where business is handled,” Prescott said.

Giants

New Giants LB Isaiah Simmons is happy to play for DC Wink Martindale, who was a big fan of Simmons as a prospect. Martindale has a reputation as a creative coach who can get the best out of players with unique skill sets, like Simmons.

“I have no concerns. With what Wink’s vision is, I have full trust in him. He is a great coordinator, and he knows how to utilize his players to their best ability. I have no worries of what his plan is for me,” Simmons said via USA Today’s Tyler Henry.

Simmons was transitioning to full-time safety before the Cardinals traded him and he had said he believed it was the best fit for him. Now that he’s in New York, though, he’s changed his tune.

“I’m here to help the team in any way I can. I don’t have a problem with linebacker; that’s what I played in college. That’s what I played my first two years in the league, so I have no issues with it. Like I said, I’m ready to dive into that and get into all of the details so I can perform to my best ability,” Simmons said.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is beginning to see the returns from sixth-round QB Tanner McKee and isn’t surprised with the results.

“We drafted him because we liked him, and we liked the accuracy he showed on tape,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “We liked the decision-making he showed on tape, and he’s continued to show that throughout practice and games. He’s put three good games together, and so was excited to work with him. Really pleased with how he was this preseason.”

Sirianni noted that McKee looked comfortable running the offense.

“I know he got sacked a bunch at Stanford. We’re pretty good on the O-line, though — no offense to anybody there,” Sirianni said. “He felt really comfortable back there. You could definitely see that.”

Eagles UDFA CB Eli Ricks has been working to prove he can crack Philadelphia’s 53-man roster: “I’m ready for the moment. I’m ready for if or when my name is called to the 53. That’s what I tried to prove every day. Trying to show why I should be here, why I belong here, and how much I can help this team.” (Josh Tolentino)