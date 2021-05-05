NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Zach Ertz, Giants, Washington

Dak Prescott

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels he is capable of playing in a game “right now” as he continues recovering from a fractured ankle.

“I’m close,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I’ll do exactly that, and the timing will be right.”

Zach Ertz

There was a lot of speculation leading into the draft that the Eagles would finally pull the trigger on a long-anticipated trade of TE Zach Ertz. But the draft came and went with Ertz remaining on the roster. Philadelphia’s asking price for Ertz has reportedly been high, which might be causing the delay.

“Zach’s a really good player and a really good person, and he’s under contract with the Eagles,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “At the same time, we have a lot of respect for him and what kind of player he is and what he’s done for our team. But this isn’t a guy in the twilight of his career. He’s a guy still in his prime. A year ago at this time, everyone was talking about where he ranked with the top tight ends in the league. So we feel really good about the kind of player he is, and we have to do what’s best for our team as well.”

Berman would expect the Eagles at this point to keep Ertz on the roster until after June 1 when they would get more cap savings from a trade. One way or another, he still expects Ertz to be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said QB Daniel Jones‘ injury last year significantly impacted the way he played down the stretch. “Look, Daniel is the last guy that’s going to use anything as an excuse,” Judge said, via NFL.com. “What I would say about the injury last year is it was much more serious than maybe people thought on the outside. I would say probably 90 percent of players in the league who would have had that injury, including quarterbacks, would have been on IR for the remainder of the year. That’s just the reality of it.”

“It was much more severe than maybe he allowed people to know or the information that was put out there, and we’re going to protect our players by not disclosing everything about their injuries, to be honest with you. He fought through a lot of things. He earned a lot of people’s respect.” The Giants parted ways with scout Chris Watts on Wednesday. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said they considered trading up for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft but they did not want to relinquish an exorbitant amount of draft capital.

“We like a couple of those young quarterbacks an awful lot, that there was consideration (of trading up),” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala. “The thing that always seemed to just kind of make us step back and think about it though was that draft capital we’d have to give up. We were also in position to add players that could help us and help us fill the holes on our roster. So as we kept debating it was always, ‘well, let’s take one more look. Let’s see if he falls again.’ At the right number, it would’ve been something we could have done.”

Rivera mentioned that the quarterback prospect they wanted wound up getting selected before they made any serious considerations about moving up.

“Then the guy we talked about waiting on ended up getting taken early. So when those two guys left, then we just felt ‘Okay, we’re going to stick with what we’ve got.’ We got a group of young guys, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, that we think can develop and be guys that can be very good football players for us. And we’re going to see. We’re going to find out.”