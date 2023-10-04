NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it’s still a possibility for them to sign WR CeeDee Lamb to a contract extension during the season.

“It’s there,” Jones said, via the team’s site. “As you know, all of our players have representation, so those conversations could be going on. They might not be going on. Right now, frankly, our minds are on going to play San Francisco.”

Jones said he is always keeping contract extensions in mind.

“I’m noodling it all the time,” Jones said. “And when I say noodle, when I noodle something relative to the Cowboys, it has a good chance of having action on it…His contract is in my thoughts, but in a manner of speaking, all of them are.”

The Cowboys worked out three linebackers including Mikel Jones, Tyler Murray, and Jimmy Phillips, via Aaron Wilson. Of this group, Dallas signed Jones to their practice squad.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is confident they will get TE Dallas Goedert more involved but still thinks he’s a “very big factor” in how their offense operates.

“He’ll get going,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m certain of that. But we have to do our job as coaches to get him going. But he is still a very big factor in the way our offense is playing right now because of who he is as a blocker and also who he is as a receiver and drawing that attention.”

Giants

Giants’ recently signed OL Justin Pugh said he’s working to prove he can still play at the NFL level after joining New York’s practice squad: “If I’m going on the practice squad, I’m not getting paid to play on Sundays. I’m getting paid to prove I still can play and practice,” per Art Stapleton.

