NFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions had opportunities to pursue other options at quarterback this offseason but elected to stick with veteran QB Jared Goff coming off of one of his best seasons as a pro and certainly his best since the Lions acquired him in a trade. Lions HC Dan Campbell affirmed they’re happy with what they have in Goff right now.

“When you have a quarterback you can win with, why would you do anything else? We have a quarterback we can win with,” Campbell said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He can win in this league. He’s our guy. And thank God we’ve got him. There’s a number of teams that are out there right now that don’t know if they have a starting quarterback. We do, so we’re fortunate. He’s a hard worker. For a guy that’s got skins on the wall and played as much football as he’s played, a veteran guy, he’s been out here all offseason.”

Packers



Packers QB Jordan Love is hoping that he has a chance to grow with the core group of wide receivers that is currently on the roster.

“I think we will get the opportunity to grow together, to learn from each other, what we like, what we want,” Love said, via PackersWire.com. “It’s easier with younger guys, they haven’t been around other guys who want it a certain way to look like this. It’s easier to get my point across of how I want things to run. It’ll be great.”

“My main focus is trying to bring guys along,” Love added. “Trying to give everyone else confidence in themselves. The confidence that I believe in them and I trust them, and just try to bring guys up. Never want to be negative around guys. We all want the same goal. We all want to be great to work together and try to bring guys along.”

Vikings

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings want to do the right thing when it comes to RB Dalvin Cook, just like they did by holding on to OLB Za’Darius Smith and eventually trading him to his preferred destination.

“Dalvin Cook’s future has been sort of open-ended recently,” Fowler said, via VikingsWire.com. “I was told from a source that the Vikings want to do right by Dalvin Cook. Right now, they’re willing to hold on to his cap hit of around $14 million until they figure this all out. They want him to go to a place where he can play and be happy, whether that’s via trade, eventual release, or even staying in Minnesota. But that’s sort of the thing they’ve been sorting through.”