NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Brian Gutekunst, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears WR D.J. Moore spoke about how he feels when it comes to QB Justin Fields and the potential prospects who could be selected first overall by Chicago to replace him.

“I still don’t think they compare to Justin right now,” Moore said on NFL Total Access when asked about the quarterbacks in the draft. “The relationship jelled really well from the beginning. Since I got traded, he was in contact, and we started throwing together, so it made the transition into games and everything easy.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell spoke on QB Jared Goff at the combine: “To me, Jared Goff is a winning QB. You can win in this league with that guy and you can’t say that for a lot of guys. So, I’m glad that he’s here. I’m glad he’s ours and you can argue that he’s grown more than a lot of players we’ve had.” (Eric Woodyard)

spoke on QB at the combine: “To me, Jared Goff is a winning QB. You can win in this league with that guy and you can’t say that for a lot of guys. So, I’m glad that he’s here. I’m glad he’s ours and you can argue that he’s grown more than a lot of players we’ve had.” (Eric Woodyard) Campbell also talked about 2023 third-round QB Hendon Hooker , and he mentioned how it is difficult for Detroit to really know what they have in him: “I would say it’s hard because he was coming off the injury. He didn’t get to play, but he got a ton of — by the end of the year call it — probably three months of practice time and did a lot of scout time. He learned from Teddy Bridgewater , Jared Goff — seven-and-seven, a few team reps, good-on-good. The best I can tell you is there was growth. We saw growth, and that’s encouraging. That’s all we can ask at this point. I don’t think we entirely know what he is yet. There’s not enough evidence, but I know this: We saw progress, and that’s what we’re looking for.” (Chareen Williams of Pro Football Talk)

last year: “By the end of the year, we really felt like he started to come into his own. He is going to push to be a full-time starter.” (Colton Pouncey) Ryan Fowler reports Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland had a formal meeting with the Lions at the NFL Combine.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was asked if he thinks they can win the Super Bowl next season and responded: “I do. I do.” (Matt Schneidman)

, stating: “I think he’s absolutely proven he can be a No. 2. Maybe more than that.” (Schneidman) Central Michigan OL Deiyantei Powell-Woods has had extended meetings so far with the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)