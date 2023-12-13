NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Matt Eberflus, Matt LaFleur, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The week after Bears HC Matt Eberflus notched his first NFC North win against the Vikings, he got his second divisional win and his first winning streak as a head coach. All of a sudden, the Bears are 3-1 in their last four games and the speculation about Eberflus’ long-term job security is starting to look a little more flimsy. Each win gives a little more credibility to what Eberflus is building.

“Yeah, I think it’s a big deal,” Eberflus said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s been a long time coming. To win two in a row, and it’s two division opponents, which is big, the guys are super excited, but we could feel this coming.

“The guys always stayed together. There was never a point where the morale was bad or the guys didn’t have that. I told them that in the room. I said, I appreciate their leadership because they hung together through adversity.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters that the team will continue to look for ways to get WR Jameson Williams involved on offense.

“We’ll keep working with him,” Campbell said, via the team website. “He’s improving. We’ll keep working to find some different ways to get him more involved because he is putting the work in and improving . . . he’s earned that.”

Campbell also weighed in on the team’s loss to Chicago, which put their record at 9-4 for the season.

“Here is the most encouraging thing about what happened yesterday,” Campbell told The Athletic. “Some of our best players on the team did not play well and that’s encouraging going into this one because those are prideful guys, and those are our dudes. And believe me, those guys are going to come back — no different than us as coaches. We’re going to be at our best. I just know what kind of locker room we’ve got, what kind of players, and we will respond. We will respond.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur feels that his team learned their lesson after a two-point loss to the Giants on Monday night.

“Obviously, extremely disappointed,” LaFleur said after the loss, via NFL.com. “I think our team learned a valuable lesson in terms of if you don’t play your best, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, where you’re playing them, when you’re playing, you’re not going to win the game. We lost the turnover battle and weren’t good enough in situational ball, third-down red zone. We had plenty of opportunities. Give New York credit, they went out there, and they played better than we did tonight. This game is about execution, and we didn’t execute to the best of our ability.”

“You can look and nitpick each phase of the game,” LaFleur continued. “Special teams wasn’t good enough. Offense wasn’t good enough. Defense wasn’t good enough. All three collectively, and when you’re bad in all three phases, that’s what happens. You lose the game.”

“We better have a short memory,” LaFleur concluded. “You’ve got to learn from it and move on. We’re on a short week now against a team in Tampa that is fighting for their playoff lives and the leaders of their division. So, we’re going to have to play a lot better than we did tonight in order to come out on top.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers hosted RB Hassan Hall and RB Gerrid Doaks for workouts.