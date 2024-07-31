NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Taylor Decker, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams believes he’s progressing well for the season opener and outlined the nuances he’s focused on improving before Week 1.

“I think I’m on track to be ready,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Exactly where I need to be and where they want me to be. I’m excited. Every day I wake up, I’m learning something new. Getting ready for the season, preseason and these next practices. Very excited, still progressing. But we’re towards the end of install right now for this portion, which is very exciting. To think that not too long ago, I didn’t really know anything about this offense, and now I know a lot more than I did. So, progressing, excited and ready to go.”

“I would say working on my blitz looks, my blitz and coverage looks, and feeling the umbrella of the defense and feeling that out to adjust protection, to adjust whether it’s a run — flip the run, flip the run in to it, flip the protection, get to a quick game, get to a Cover 0 check — however the structure of it works out, just progressing. And a lot of that comes with seeing it and reps, so that’s also why preseason, those things are so important.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes WR Jameson Williams is the most confident since joining Detroit: “We like where he’s at mentally and emotionally.” (Eric Woodyard)

believes WR is the most confident since joining Detroit: “We like where he’s at mentally and emotionally.” (Eric Woodyard) Campbell also loves where LB Derrick Barnes is at currently: “He’s coming into his own. It’s good to see the confidence.” (Woodyard)

is at currently: “He’s coming into his own. It’s good to see the confidence.” (Woodyard) Campbell on LT Taylor Decker ‘s extension: “He’s a pivotal piece of what we’ve been able to do here and the turnaround, so, man, real fired up for him and his family. It’s good to have him here for the extended future.” (Colton Pouncy)

‘s extension: “He’s a pivotal piece of what we’ve been able to do here and the turnaround, so, man, real fired up for him and his family. It’s good to have him here for the extended future.” (Colton Pouncy) Newly signed DT D.J. Reader on when he could return: “I don’t know exactly Week 1 or whatever, but feeling good, feeling better and just really working. Every day it’s getting better. It’s not like I’m not doing stuff, so I’m doing drills and doing stuff, but I’m not really too worried about the upper body strength.” (Eric Woodyard)

Vikings

Vikings CB Shaquill Griffin suffered a left hamstring injury, with HC Kevin O’Connell noting the team may have to bring in another player in the meantime: “I do think we’re going to need to add at that position … to make sure that we have enough headcount. There could be some impact players out there that might be interested in joining our team and that’s what Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] and his staff are working through right now.” (Kevin Seifert)

suffered a left hamstring injury, with HC noting the team may have to bring in another player in the meantime: “I do think we’re going to need to add at that position … to make sure that we have enough headcount. There could be some impact players out there that might be interested in joining our team and that’s what Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] and his staff are working through right now.” (Kevin Seifert) O’Connell noted S Lewis Cine “is dealing with a little bit of a lower leg strain” and is considered day to day. (Ben Goessling)

“is dealing with a little bit of a lower leg strain” and is considered day to day. (Ben Goessling) O’Connell added first-round QB J.J. McCarthy will get some first-team reps in camp eventually but QB Sam Darnold earned the right to get most of them to this point. (Seifert)

will get some first-team reps in camp eventually but QB earned the right to get most of them to this point. (Seifert) Vikings DC Brian Flores mentioned Bobby McCain would that DBwould Kevin Seifert)