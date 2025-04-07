Bears Re-Sign RFA DT Chris Williams & Four ERFAs

The Chicago Bears announced they have re-signed RFA DT Chris Williams to a contract.

Additionally, the Bears have re-signed the following four ERFAs:

Williams, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner in 2020 before catching on with the Colts.

He was on and off of the team’s active roster for two seasons before signing with the Chiefs in 2023 and later being a part of Kansas City’s practice squad.

Williams signed to the Browns’ practice squad in December of 2023 and signed a futures deal with Cleveland in January 2024. He was traded to the Bears in training camp a year ago for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 23 tackles and three sacks.