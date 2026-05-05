NFC Notes: Dan Morgan, Matt Ryan, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons president Matt Ryan admitted that he isn’t exactly sure where things stand with the current quarterback room, but he is looking forward to seeing what QB Michael Penix can do once things get into full swing.

“I think the biggest thing is you just don’t know where Michael‘s going to be at,” Ryan told 680 The Fan on Monday. “He’s doing a great job. Since I took the job back in January, at the beginning of January, I think he’s been in there, doing rehab, working with our rehab guy and … all the athletic training staff, all of those guys have done a great job. But you got to give the player credit. Mike has been on it and, you know, he looks good. He’s done a lot of stuff for us on the field. I’ve never [gone] through an ACL, but there’s certain milestones that you’ve got to hit, and the closer you get, the more variability there is because the intensity and the speed [pick] up. But Mike’s in a good spot right now. So as far as expectations, we don’t really know what to expect at the beginning of training camp. But I think with the way both of those guys are working and the conversations we’ve had with both of them about… I think the way both those guys have started the offseason, I think, will put us in a good spot.” Ryan also spoke about some of the team’s other signings, including WR Jahan Dotson and the selection of Georgia WR Zachariah Branch on day two of the draft.

“I like the signing of Jahan Dotson . … I’m a massive believer in depth,” Ryan explained. “I think Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham, we’re all aligned on that. It takes everybody. The best teams I was a part of had the best depth. … Of course, you’ve got to have these premier players, but if you’re going to be successful long-term and you’re going to be consistent year in and year out, depth is paramount. So, when you add a guy like Jahan Dotson , who I’m excited about, I think there’s untapped potential with him. And some of it is just the situations he was in early on and some of the places that he was. So, excited about what he can do. You add Zachariah Branch to it. He’s a different skill set, something that’s unique. I think that’s always a good thing.” “I think there’s some nice pieces, I do,” Ryan concluded. “I think there’s some guys to be optimistic and excited about. Bijan, he’s such a dynamic player. You know, one of five or six in the entire league that has the ability when the ball’s in his hand at any time to be able to take it to the house. So, when you have a guy like that, you’ve got a chance on every snap. I look at Drake and what he can become for us as a player. I think there’s great upside there, and I think he’ll continue to grow and improve.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan told Adam Schein of SiriusXM that a long-term contract is in the works for QB Bryce Young, but there is no hurry to reach an agreement.

“I’m actually signing his fifth-year option today, we’re picking that up. In terms of long-term contract, that’s something that we’re talking about here internally, and we’ll do it at the right time,” Morgan said. “Getting back to Bryce, obviously, he came into a really rough situation in terms of coaching staff, maybe you could say the talent around him wasn’t great as well. So to come in as a rookie and come into a really tough situation where we had a coaching change, a lot of shuffling around the building, so for Coach Canales to come in here and provide stability, for him to be in the system now going on three years in a row, I think you see him just getting better and better every single year. Understanding the offense, he’s such a good processor, and a guy that’s just a pleasure to have around the building every day. As you see him mature, you see him become a better leader every single year. And the operation’s getting faster every year. So we really feel like the arrow is up with Bryce.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team hasn’t given up on WR Xavier Legette despite his lack of production after two seasons.

“Xavier’s putting the work in, his body looks great, he’s in great shape right now, and we’re excited about him,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “Sometimes, it takes guys a little time to develop and get an understanding of what it takes to play at a high level in the NFL, and I think Xavier will figure that out. So we definitely still have a lot of belief in him.”