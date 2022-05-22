NFC Notes: Dan Snyder, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

USA Today’s Jarrett Bell reports that frustration from other NFL owners in Commanders owner Dan Snyder and his never-ending cascade of scandals is growing, and one owner even told Bell “we are counting votes” to potentially force him to sell the team.

There have been multiple investigations into a toxic workplace environment in Washington recently. The NFL fined Snyder a record $10 million, but the pseudo-suspension it levied on Snyder appears to be toothless and they shielded him by declining to publish a written report.

The latest scandal is into alleged embezzlement of ticket revenue that’s supposed to be shared with the rest of the league. One owner told Bell that could be what finally pushes Snyder out: “If that happened, I think that’s the nail in the coffin.”

Another owner said: “There’s a feeling, a sense of disappointment amongst the owners that I talk to – I don’t talk to them all, but owners who come to the meetings and are active – that he wasn’t suspended. Disappointment that Roger did not act stronger.”

To force Snyder to sell, there would need to be 24 votes from the other 31 owners.

The Commanders sent senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes and RB coach Randy Jordan as representatives to the NFL’s front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Eagles

Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn’t expect his role to change following the addition of A.J. Brown.

“We’re all good guys, we’re all going to compete, we’re all going to do our part. My role is not going to change — I’m going to continue to do what I do,” said Watkins, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Watkins explained that studying receivers like Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Keenan Allen has helped him “play faster.”

“We’re all different, but I know me — I’m fast,” Watkins said. “But I learned from them how to slow myself down by watching them. I’ve learned actually how to play faster. When I was first learning, I was playing at a slower pace.”

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox thinks Watkins could have a “breakout year” with defenses paying more attention to Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, and TE Dallas Goedert.

“Quez is a great, great player,” said Maddox. “I knew he was a good player since he got in here. He’s fast. He makes contested catches. He’s going to be a problem. If [defenses] want to sit there and put their best guys on DeVonta or A.J. or Dallas Goedert, whoever you want to call out — that’s an explosive offense. That’s going to leave Quez to have a breakout year. I’ll put Quez up there with those guys. He’s a ballplayer. He can get the job done, too.”

Eagles’ new CB James Bradberry‘s one-year contract carries a base salary of $1.035 million, a $6.215 million signing bonus, and up to $2.5 million in incentives. (Field Yates)

Giants

Giants’ first-round DE Kayvon Thibodeaux has so far made a strong first impression on his new teammates, which is notable given the questions about his personality that dogged him during the pre-draft process.

“I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” Giants DL Leonard Williams said via Pro Football Talk. “It’s small things where we have a few guys on defense giving the ones — or giving whoever a show look, and if they need an offensive lineman or something like that, he’s one of the first ones to run in there and give a look. I appreciate things like that from top picks because he knows that there’s still more that he has to give to the team. Just because he got drafted high doesn’t mean that he can’t help out.”

“Meeting him in person, he’s a humble guy and he’s ready to work, and like I said, he’s one of the first people to go in there when we need a look and things like that. I’m definitely impressed with those things.”