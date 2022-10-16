NFC Notes: Dan Snyder, Commanders, Giants, Packers

Commanders

is increasingly isolated from other owners and will not be at the fall meetings this week in New York. One team executive told Jones: “I don’t know that other owners even take his calls.” Tanya Snyder, his wife, will represent the team at the closed door session on Tuesday where supposed confidential matters are discussed with one rep from each team present, per Jones. She’s supposed to represent Washington while Dan Snyder is suspended, which the NFL maintains is still the case despite Snyder’s attorneys telling Jones the owner is “no longer under any NFL restriction related to his involvement with the team.”

Giants

Giants DC Don Martindale on beating his former team, the Ravens: “That quarterback’s unbelievable…. I’m glad that it’s over. This was just Game 6. What I said in the press conference is what I felt. But it was a lot of fun to win it, I’ll tell you that.” (Pat Leonard)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said that he wants TE Marcedes Lewis to get more involved in their offensive system going forward.

“I’ve talked many times about our best 11,” Rodgers, via PackersWire. “Over and over, ‘Big Dog’ has shown up, dominating the line of scrimmage in the run game. I hope we can keep giving him opportunities, here and there in the pass game when we can. He’s very elusive with the ball in his hands. He can do little things in the passing game, especially in the red zone, so I hope we can get him some more looks.”

Rodgers added that they must get more action for WR Allen Lazard.

“We gotta get Allen more involved too, whether that’s calling more plays for him or me giving him a few more looks. Allen is such a talented guy for us, we have to find ways of getting the ball in his hands.”

Packers OL Jon Runyan Jr. was fined $5,215 for leg whipping in Week 5 and received the letter from his father, Jon Runyan, a VP of NFL football operations. (Adam Schefter)