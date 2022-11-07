NFC Notes: Dan Snyder, Jeff Bezos, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- While many believe Dan Snyder is serious about selling full ownership of the Commanders, Peter King hears that there’s at least a scenario where someone could buy a minority stake in the team if it includes a clear path to buy out Snyder in a set number of years.
- Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has been a popular name linked to the Commanders. However, a source tells King: “It’ll never happen. Dan Snyder detests The Washington Post. No way he’d sell to the owner of that paper.
- Nicki Jhabvala reports that Commanders DE James Smith-Williams was fined $5,108 for unnecessary roughness against the Colts last week.
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera gave an update on the recovery of QB Carson Wentz: “He’s progressing well. And, you know, in the meantime, what he’s doing is he’s keeping himself in football shape by going through some drills and some techniques.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys have spoken with several free-agent wide receivers over the past few weeks but no signing is imminent at this point in time.
- Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. has quite high praise for LB Micah Parsons: “This is my 16th year in the league, and this is the first guy I know that could start on all 32 teams at defensive end, linebacker, and safety. There’s nothing he can’t do.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy spoke about going against his former team in Week 10: “Trust me: I’m the last person who ever wants to create a distraction or questions for somebody else. …I’m very grateful for my time there.” (Michael Gehlken)
- McCarthy on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: “I have nothing but love and gratitude for him. A whole lot of appreciation. He made me a much better coach. I’m looking forward to seeing him.” (Jon Machota)
- McCarthy was then asked about free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.: “We really love our wide receivers group. I’ve always been a huge fan of his. Right now, we’re focused on our guys.” (Machota)
- The Cowboys are looking to open the practice window for WR James Washington, who broke his foot back at the beginning of August. (Gehlken)
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski spoke to Eagles RT Lane Johnson, who told him that he plans to play “maybe two more years” after this season.
- Eagles WR A.J. Brown was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct after pointing at Steelers defenders following his third touchdown catch in Week 8. (Tom Pelissero)
