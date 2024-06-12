NFC Notes: D’Andre Swift, Dallas Turner, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the team moved quickly to sign RB D’Andre Swift because of his ability to be a weapon out of the backfield on all three downs.

“Just a weapon back,” Eberflus said, via Around The NFL. “You know we really needed that guy that can really operate on third down and even on first or second down and be a weapon in the deep part of the field and the short part of the field and take it the distance. And he’s got a lot of gas.”

Eberflus envisions Swift having a heavy workload in a variety of different ways.

“D’Andre’s looked really good during this offseason,” the third-year coach said. “Obviously as you guys know he’s really quick, he’s a weapon out of the backfield, which is outstanding for our passing game and it’s going to create some mismatches for us. He can do a lot of things from the backfield, we can split him out wide and run the full route tree, so he’s exciting to watch.”

Swift doesn’t believe the best approach for him is to handle all of the carries with the backs already in the room.

“Whatever they see fit for me. That’s kinda how I’ve always been,” Swift said when asked what percentage of carries he expected to see. “Nowadays you need that kinda, that 1-2, 2-3, you need multiple guys. It’s a long season and it’s long games played. You need that multi-back system as far as for the season, keep guys fresh.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they challenged CB Carrington Valentine to add weight heading into his second year and he looks “night and day” different: “He definitely looks bigger and is bigger. He’s stronger. The guy loves football and loves to compete.” (Ryan Wood)

Green Bay QB Jordan Love is confident an extension will get done before training camp: "It's what I've heard." (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores makes an interesting comparison to a former Patriots linebacker when discussing first-round OLB Dallas Turner.

“Yeah, I was asked this recently,” Flores said, via Vikings Wire. “A player that comes to mind, and he was another Alabama player, Dont’a Hightower. Big, fast, physical, great traits, intangibles, and leadership. That’s the name that comes to mind. I think he’s probably a little faster than Hightower.”