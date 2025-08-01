NFC Notes: D’Andre Swift, Matthew Golden, Bears, Packers

D’Andre Swift

Bears RB D’Andre Swift wants to prove that he is one of the best offensive players in the game, and has drawn praise from WR D.J. Moore and OC Ben Johnson, whom he worked with during their time together in Detroit.

“As long as I’ve known Swift, he’s always been the same,” Moore said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I think some of the talk is getting to him, and he wants to be the best that he can be this year, and he’s going to go out there and prove it.”

“I know the perception out there is that maybe it’s not the most talented room in the world,” Johnson said of Swift. “They like to hear that noise.”

“Everything,” Swift replied when asked what areas he can improve in. “Especially when numbers ain’t where they should be statistically, even though scrimmage yards (79.1), that was the best of my career. But we won four or five games (5-12). Can’t sit up here and talk about anything positive. All of us have something to work on, something to get better at. When team success is at a premium, everything else is going to fall in line…I can’t wait. I’m excited.”

Bears

New Bears HC Dennis Allen is coming off a rough stint as the head coach of the Saints, but he was a pretty solid defensive coordinator in New Orleans before that which is what made him an appealing candidate for Chicago. Bears LB T.J. Edwards discussed the positive first impression from Allen’s system.

“Being with him for the offseason a little bit now, in this camp, I like his expectation,” Edwards said via USA Today’s Mike Pendleton. “It’s set from the start. He wants to dictate terms and take his chances. As a defense, you love that. The onus is on the player. Now it’s on us to win our matchups and go get it. Obviously, he has his wrinkles and things like that, but I think we’ll get into X’s and O’s as we go. Mentality-wise and where he’s coming from, you can appreciate it for sure.”

Packers

Jordan Love highly praised Packers first-round WR Matthew Golden for his performance in training camp, saying the rookie has shown aggressiveness to catch passes at its high point.

“I think that’s one of his specialties that I’ve seen so far, just the aggressiveness in his hands and always going up there and trying to high point the ball,” Love said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “He’s got very strong hands, and he’s able to go up and compete for that ball. I think that’s one of those things that’s going to separate him.”