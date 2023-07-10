NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell revealed that he has been watching offensive tape of the Chiefs in order to better understand his new OC Eric Bieniemy in their first season together in Washington.

“I feel like I’m a lot better,” Howell said, via ESPN. “Once I knew we had E.B. [Bieniemy] I was watching Kansas City film and seeing what they were doing. I was able to match up my footwork. It’s something I’ve really never heard before. Coach EB says it all the time, to overcommunicate clarity. Just saying one more word, one more code word that means something they need to hear.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was asked if there is a sense of urgency to win a championship due to the fact he recently turned 30 years old.

“I’ve always felt older I guess. Just being 30 doesn’t necessarily bother me,” Prescott began, via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years. It’s fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid.”

“One thousand percent,” Prescott then responded. “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll told reporters that he has to convince QB Daniel Jones to take a break from time to time due to his dedication.

“That position, they’re one of the hardest workers on your team usually,” Daboll said, via GiantsWire.com. “They have the most to learn. It’s a tough position to play. Daniel’s a true pro. I’m not going to compare him to other guys I’ve been around, but he is constantly working. There’re times where I’ve got to say, ‘Just take a little break here.’ He just wants to work, work, work, meet. He’s a true pro.”