NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Evan Neal, NFL Draft, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Commanders have shown “zero appetite” in trading down from No. 2 overall so far in the process.
- According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Commanders RB Austin Ekeler said one of the reasons why he chose Washington was because they “showed the most interest.”
- Ekeler talked about a two-back backfield with RB Brian Robinson Jr.: “That was the opportunity and environment I wanted to be in.” (Jhabvala)
- Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was due a roster bonus of $2 million on March 18th, per Over the Cap.
- Washington will host Arizona OT Jordan Morgan on a top-30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Commanders will host Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders for an official visit. (Ben Standig)
- Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie will have an official visit with the Commanders. (Justin Melo)
Eagles
- Per Over the Cap, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had $16.5 million of his 2026 salary become fully guaranteed on March 18th.
- New Eagles QB Kenny Pickett on why he wanted to leave Pittsburgh: “I just thought it was time.” (Jeff McLane)
- Pickett is excited to join the team he grew up cheering for: “It’s pretty unbelievable, honestly. I’ve been coming to games at the Linc since I was like 5 years old” (Andrew Siciliano)
- USC WR Brenden Rice has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Eagles. (Andrew DiCecco)
- Troy DE Javon Solomon had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
- Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint met with the Eagles at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Devin Jackson confirms the Eagles have a top 30 visit scheduled with Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd.
- Tony Pauline reports Georgia State OT Travis Glover has 20 official visits set up, including with the Eagles.
- The Eagles plan to host Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith for a top 30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)
Giants
Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants have reached out to the team of RT Evan Neal to gauge if he would be interested in moving to left guard alongside LT Andrew Thomas.
“I’ve also heard that the Giants had talked with Evan Neal’s team a little bit about playing left guard,” Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast. “Evan Neal, from what I understand, is the right tackle only until he’s not the right tackle.”
- Giants HC Brian Daboll wouldn’t guarantee QB Daniel Jones would be ready for Week 1 but said: “When he gets back, he’ll be the guy.” (Mike Garafolo)
