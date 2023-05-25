NFC Notes: Darnell Mooney, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects an extension for Bears WR Darnell Mooney to be in the neighborhood of three years and $52 million with $38.25 million in total guarantees. The $17.33 million a year average would be 17th at the position.
- Spielberger notes the addition of WR D.J. Moore shouldn’t prevent the Bears from extending Mooney, and the former Tulane product should take precedent over WR Chase Claypool who the Bears also acquired via trade.
- He adds Moore’s deal that the Bears inherited, which includes three years and just over $52 million, could be used by the team as a cap for Mooney in negotiations.
- It’ll be interesting to see how the Bears approach this, as while Mooney had over 1,000 yards receiving in 2021, he was injured and not as productive in 2022, which prompted the team to aggressively add more options to the receiver room.
- As for Bears TE Cole Kmet who is also entering the final year of his rookie contract, Spielberger projects a four-year, $53 million deal with $31.75 million guaranteed, a $13.25 million per year average that compares favorably to the extension the Bills gave TE Dawson Knox.
- Bears ST coordinator Richard Hightower was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are “already miles ahead” with WR Jameson Williams this offseason compared to last year when he was recovering from a torn ACL: “He needs this, this time,” via Eric Woodyard.
- As for Williams’ suspension for gambling, Campbell said the receiver has “gotten it from everybody” but they are moving on from the matter: “He’s like any other player, we keep progressing.”
- Williams said he wasn’t aware of the gambling rule and won’t appeal the six-game suspension: “Just make the right decisions, it was something I wasn’t aware of and it caught me. [It] hit me out the blue.” (Woodyard)
- Lions S Tracy Walker (Achilles) said he’ll be “full go” in time for training camp. (Woodyard)
- Lions DC Aaron Glenn said recently signed CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson will play a similar nickelback and safety role to what he played with the New Orleans Saints, via Kyle Meinke.
Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said there are areas they still want to clean up with QB Jordan Love: “I think there’s a lot of good things, and things we have to clean up,” via Ryan Wood.
- Packers CB Eric Stokes said he underwent surgery on his knee and foot after suffering the injury in November and had a plate inserted in his foot, via Rob Demovsky.
- Stokes mentioned he began running a couple of weeks ago and is confident he’ll retain his speed.
- Regarding talk of LaFleur using CB Keisean Nixon in offensive packages, the cornerback responded he’d be open to playing anywhere: “He winked at me today, so I don’t know what that means… I’ll play quarterback if they want me to,” per Matt Schneidman.
- Packers defensive passing game coordinator Greg Williams was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!