NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Tremaine Edmunds, Bears, Panthers, Rams

Bears

Bears DC Dennis Allen has been impressed by the size and speed of starting MLB Tremaine Edmunds.

“I’m anticipating him being an exceptional playmaker for us,” Allen said, via BearsWire.com. “He’s got size, he’s got range, he’s got speed. A lot of the things that we’re going to look for in terms of it. It’s hard to throw over him. He’s got a lot of length there in the middle of the field. I’m excited to see what he can do. Obviously, that was a good start. But we’ve got a long way to go.”

Panthers

Trevin Wallace enters the second year of his career and is poised to be the Panthers’ starting inside linebacker following the departure of Shaq Thompson to the Bills. Wallace said he talked to Thompson, who reassured him that it’s Wallace’s time to take over the role.

“He texted me and just told me like, ‘Hey bro, we talked about this when you got here, like you up next; now you really up next though, so just go out there and be free,'” said Wallace, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site.

Wallace also talks to former Panthers All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly.

“We talk, he’ll check up on me, ask me how I’m doing,” Wallace said. “You know, ‘Hey, sometimes you want to go grab lunch,’ so, you know, just getting those good things, learning things from them.”

Wallace said Kuechly and Thompson have urged him to be more vocal on the field.

“That’s one thing they tell me, like, ‘Hey, just go out there, the main thing is you’re the quarterback of the defense, so you know, you go out there and be vocal and be loud.'”

Rams

Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo enter their first season with the Rams following their tumultuous time with the Raiders, where Adams endorsed Garoppolo’s benching. Now teaming up once again in Los Angeles, Adams said they were both “pretty miserable” in Las Vegas.

“I love Jimmy. It was never a personal thing,” Adams said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s been amazing, we’ve gotten to catch up and get on the same page. Obviously that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. I think all of us were pretty miserable over there. We kind of caught up and laughed about it, and we’ve been making plays since we’ve been here.”