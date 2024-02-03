NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Baker Mayfield, Michael Thomas, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Regarding Buccaneers’ new OC Liam Coen, QB Baker Mayfield said he worked with Coen in 2022 when he was the Rams’ offensive coordinator and feels he gives continuity to Tampa Bay’s system.

“I got to work with Liam in L.A.,” Mayfield said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Great guy. Really, really great guy. If they lock that down for sure, it’s a similar system. Same system, some different terminology in how he wants to call things. There’s something to say about that with continuity in the offense for skill guys and the offensive line. It’s important to have.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said he plans on coaching to his players’ strengths and building a championship culture in Carolina.

“I don’t care about what we can’t do — what can we do? Who are these players that we have, and how are we going to maximize those strengths on a daily basis?” Canales said, via NFL.com. “We’re looking for championship moments, championship days, and that’s got to be a full-on commitment every single time we walk in here. For me, it’s about building that culture, building our language, making sure we’re using specific language — there’s going to be a bunch of buzz words being thrown around — I don’t like synonyms. We all speak the same language and we’re heading in the same direction with that alignment that we talk about. I’m so excited to create that culture.”

Canales feels it’s important to build a relationship with Bryce Young and wants his quarterback to know that he has his best interest at heart.

“Attention to the details, first and foremost,” Canales said. “It all starts off with relationship; Bryce and I just getting to know each other. I want him to know that I have his best interest at heart. I want him to be the best possible version of himself. That’s the same approach that I’ve taken since I’ve been coaching positions in the NFL.”

Canales was “more and more fired up” to work with Young as he continued studying him during the interview process.

“The more that I got ready for this interview and start watching Bryce, looking at the notes of his (evaluation) — I mean, that’s just a year ago — we’re evaluating him as a player, as a person, and with all the information that we could, I just got more and more fired up about the opportunity to have this amazing talent,” Canales said. “And he’s the guy — he’s the right guy that we all talk about when we have that quarterback, that face-of-the-franchise type of player, and that got me really excited.”

Mike Kaye reports the Panthers won’t retain TEs coach John Lilly on Canales’ staff. n

Saints

Nola.com’s Luke Johnson writes the expectation is the Saints and WR Michael Thomas will part ways this offseason, with New Orleans likely designating Thomas a June 1 cut to lessen the cap impact of his departure.