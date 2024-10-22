NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Chris Godwin, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle dislocation with under a minute left in their Week 7 loss to the Ravens. Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield spoke on how enormous of a loss it is and sent his thoughts and prayers to the Godwin family.

“It just absolutely sucks. It sucks for our team, but Chris deserves better than that. He’s an unbelievable guy, an unbelievable teammate, he’s been playing extraordinarily this year. I’ve got a heavy heart right now,” Mayfield said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know what we’re going to do but have some guys step up, but thoughts and prayers with Chris and his family right now.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales deflected when asked about when QB Bryce Young could retake the starting role or if he was subject to trade discussions.

“Right now we’re focused on the Broncos,” Canales said, via PFT. “Andy’s playing this week and that’s really where our focus is at. All those other conversations are all hypothetical conversations that definitely Dan and Brandt, we have to have, but right now we’re focused on playing the Broncos and getting Andy to take another step in terms of getting us back to playing good football. This is about Andy Dalton. This is about playing the Broncos. This is about taking strides with our group that we have in and that’s really where the focus is.”

Canales was honest when talking about their Week 7 loss: “A humbling film to watch. Went right to the truth of it, looking at the film and everybody taking accountability. It’s tough to look at the truth of it, but that’s all we’ve got.” (Darin Gantt)

Canales also named Dalton the starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Broncos. (Jonathan Jones)

Carolina RB Raheem Blackshear has a dislocated shoulder and is day-to-day, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

Carolina suffered a 40-7 blowout to Washington in Week 7 where WR Diontae Johnson saw a season-low three targets. Johnson is looking to remain focused on doing his job and not trying to do too much despite their overall struggles.

“Frustrated, but I can’t play every position on the field and make every play,” Johnson said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “Everybody gotta do their job, when it comes down to it. Yeah, it’s tough, but I just tell myself to keep going regardless.”

Panthers WR Adam Thielen said he thinks the plan is to open his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. (Joe Person)