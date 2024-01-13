NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Jeremy Chinn, Chris Tabor, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales feels it’s surreal to be considered for the Panthers’ head coaching job: “Yeah, it is surreal to me, you know, and I’m really grateful because I honestly can’t do this without the guys in this building without the talent that we have on our offense, and amazing staff that’s just worked their tail off to put ourselves in a situation to win division,” per Rick Stroud.

Falcons

Michael Rothstein reports the Falcons blocked DC Ryan Nielsen from interviewing for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator job.

from interviewing for the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator job. Jeremy Fowler reports the Giants were denied a request to interview Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams for their defensive coordinator job.

Panthers

Panthers S Jeremy Chinn, who is set to enter the open market, said he’s excited about his offseason ahead and looking for another opportunity.

“I mean, I’m pretty excited, to be real,” Chinn said, via Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. “I’m pretty excited just to find an opportunity, whether it be here or whether it be somewhere else. I’m definitely excited for the opportunity in front of me.”

As for appearing in a limited amount of snaps over the final three games of the season, Chinn said “change is needed” for him on a personal basis.

“Change is needed,” Chinn said. “I know that, speaking personally. So I’m excited to have that opportunity.”

Chinn mentioned change is inevitable for a team that just finished its year with a 2-15 record.

“I mean, you’re 2-15, a lot of things gotta change,” Chinn said. “Whether that be some type of, you know, stability. I know that’s something this organization has been looking for and have been trying to find for a while now. … And really just in my career, I’ve played with a lot of different coaches, a lot of different situations, a lot of different schemes. It’s just really (about) finding something that works for me personally.”

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers denied the Giants permission to interview interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for New York’s special teams coordinator job.