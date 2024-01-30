NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Raheem Morris, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Athletic’s Josh Kendall says Rams secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant and assistant HC Jimmy Lake are potential defensive coordinator candidates for the Falcons under new HC Raheem Morris. Lake was eventually named the defensive coordinator by Atlanta.
- Falcons WR coach T.J. Yates will be staying in Atlanta and coaching quarterbacks next season. (James Palmer)
Panthers
- According to the Athletic’s Joe Person, the Panthers plan to retain senior assistant Jim Caldwell on the new coaching staff to provide an experienced voice.
- The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye lists Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson, TE coach Pat McPherson and RB coach Chad Morton as potential candidates for the same roles in Carolina under new HC Dave Canales.
Saints
- Nick Underhill reports that the Saints’ search for an offensive coordinator has been significantly narrowed down.
