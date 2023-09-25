NFC Notes: David Bakhtiari, Alan Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says that the team needs to go back to the drawing board following their loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

“I would just say that everybody’s got to take a hard look at what they’re doing, in terms of the schemes we’re running, what we’re doing,” Eberflus said. “We’re charged with putting our players in the best position to execute, and that’s what the coach does. And develop the players at the same time. We just have to do a better job. It’s also on the players because it is a partnership, both of us together. The execution, the product on the field is always player and coach.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Bears DC Alan Williams resigned due to inappropriate activity, adding that while he was not involved in any criminal activity, the team’s human resources department was involved in his departure.

Packers

Regarding speculation over the severity of his knee injury, Packers OT David Bakhtiari responded he plans on playing and is upset about people questioning his desire to get back on the field.

“I would never leave them hanging out to dry,” Bakhtiari said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I signed up to play. I plan on playing. And when I can play, I’m going to play. Clearly, if I’m not playing, there’s something going on. It’s not like it’s been a secret. It’s something I’ve been battling with and it’s been s–tty. It’s been weighing on me a lot. You think I don’t want to play? You think I want to be a great football and then just disappear? F— no. When it comes to my career and everything, you think with what I’ve done, I’d wanna not play? I think anyone that alludes to that, that’s funny. For me, it’s pretty devastating. I think every game that goes by, I’m not getting any younger and what I want for my own personal self along with what I wanna give to this franchise, it’s tough.”

As for his brother posting on social media that Bakhtiari missed Week 2 because of the Falcons’ turf field at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Baktiari said there was no truth to the tweet and reiterated he’s recovering from an injury.

“If I wasn’t going to play on turf, I’d probably make more of a ruckus,” Bakhtiari said. “My brother loves drama and he told me he was going to do it and I’m like, ‘Go right ahead. I don’t give a s–t. I don’t care what you do. It’s your social media.’ No, that was not the reason. At all. If it was going to be, it would definitely be something different. I clearly have an injury I’ve been dealing with and … I think anyone here that did run with the story should definitely make sure to right wrongs because if you don’t, then is that really journalism, if it’s only a hot topic or the lowest-hanging fruit? That’s a question for all you guys. That’s the part that kinda got me fired up. That’s bulls—.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said C Garrett Bradbury is feeling better as he recovers from his back injury and should be available to play Sunday against the Panthers. (Ben Goessling)