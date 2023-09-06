NFC Notes: David Bakhtiari, Jaquan Brisker, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said S Jaquan Brisker is progressing from a soft tissue injury and they will determine his availability for Week 1 in Wednesday’s practice.

“Like I said last week, he is right there,” Eberflus said, via BearsWire. “He’s progressing. Wednesday’s going to be a big day for him, but it looks on the positive side right now. We’re looking at that. He had really good workouts this weekend.”

Brisker said he’s quickly recovering from his issue and is hopeful they’ll determine he’s ready on Wednesday.

“Two weeks ago, [I] couldn’t really do too much,” Brisker said. “Really wasn’t looking promising. Looking forward to Wednesday. It’s going to be a big day for me.”

Regarding Week 1 hosting the Packers, Brisker mentioned he was forced to miss last year’s game versus Green Bay at Soldier Field and is looking forward to Sunday’s game.

“I didn’t get to play last year the second game here in Chicago, so I didn’t really get the feel of that,” Brisker said. “I wasn’t even at the stadium. But now, I can’t (wait), I’m itching (to play). It’s Packers week. I know it’s going to be loud in the stadium, fans everywhere. You know it’s going to be loud … so, I can’t wait. They didn’t get to see me last year. They’re going to get to see me this year, though.”

The Bears worked out five long snappers including Tucker Addington, Evan Deckers, Jack Landherr, Cameron Lyons, and Rex Sunahara, via Aaron Wilson.

Lions

Justin Rogers reports that C Frank Ragnow will likely sit out practice once a week in order to prevent wear and tear to his toe injury.

Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari is ready to be back and healthy this season, but there are new faces in familiar places as most of his former teammates have moved on from the last time he was fully healthy.

“I have a bunch of friends who used to be here who are gone,” Bakhtiari said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “But I’m making new ones. I’m not a crazy introvert. I still feel like I can connect with a bunch of young guys. Yeah, I’m different. I’m a dad now and in my 30s. The guys in their 20s still chasing tail and whatnot. They all like to go shopping. I could (not) give a f— less about shopping … I’m still jumping on my phone, but like, am I Twitch live streaming, doing whatever? No.”

“We’re not really in an ACL issue,” Bakhtiari said of his health issues. “It’s actually been a long time ago that we put that chapter to bed. It’s just there (are) other issues that we’re navigating around. It was probably the first time I haven’t been able to control a true injury. And I was just like, ‘I’ve. Done. Everything.’ Anything you could even potentially think of … I can guarantee you I’ve done it. It’s been long, annoying, never thought I’d even get out of it, didn’t understand why.”

Bakhtiari was asked about his thoughts that should he make one or two more All-Pro teams, he could still wind up being a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

“I wouldn’t say that was like my goal going into this,” Bakhtiari said. “You know, I was a fourth-round pick, 21 years old, wide-eyed, bushy-tailed. I guess I just wanted to be the best version of myself and give it my all whenever I can, and I can go to sleep at night knowing I gave it my best. Now come to find out, my best was pretty f—ing good and truly giving it your all is a great recipe for being at the top of your game. I didn’t really think about it, but I mean now, obviously, I definitely have a resume that can compete with it, but I will say, is it nice? Yes. But that never was my goal … The goal was to win Super Bowls, play my best, make it a career, and for me, is my family happy? Am I making my parents proud of the name on my back?”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst even weighed in on Bakhtiari’s journey revolving around his health issues.

“I think Dave’s a pro’s pro,” Gutekunst said. “What he went through was tough. It was tough on our football team. It was tough on him, and I think he’s really in a good place right now to understand what he needs to do to get ready to play. … You’d love for those guys to be out every single day at practice and going through everything, but he’s seen a lot. A lot of the things that we’re really needing our offense to see, he’s seen.”