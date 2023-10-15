NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Jordan Schultz reports that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s shoulder x-ray came back negative and the team believes he “will be fine” after getting injured against the Browns.
- 49ers LT Trent Williams was also spotted in a walking boot after being injured during the game. (Kimberley Martin)
- Williams told reporters that he wanted to come back into the game knowing that he had to go against DE Myles Garrett. (Martin)
- 49ers G Aaron Banks was fined $10,440 for unnecessary roughness and TE George Kittle was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct from Week 5.
Rams
- Rams CB Derion Kendrick was fined $5,017 for unnecessary roughness in Week 5.
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll believed his team was close to beating the Bengals this week: “We just didn’t execute well enough to get it done. All the red zone stuff, that got us. We needed our touchdowns so our numbers will look like crap. I love the way we played today. … that’s a frickin competitive group man.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith also commented on the loss: “Never putting it on anyone else, always pointing the thumb right back at myself. I know that I can be a lot better on third downs. I know that I can be a lot better just throughout the game for the guys and so, like I said, I’m looking forward to that next one.” (Crabtree)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!