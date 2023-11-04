NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel spoke about the team’s trade dealing acquisition of DE Chase Young during a recent interview appearance.

“It’s just crazy all the guys we’ve got on the D-line,” Samuel told Kay Adams. “And just to add him and just the impact his career that he done had so far. Just for him to be a part of the team is kinda, you know what I’m sayin, amazing. We already got good guys out there on the D-Line right now, just to add him is an extra little up that I think we need.”

“I actually called him after I got the news because I was out there on the field working out,” Samuel said. “I was like, ‘Bro, you ready to come out here?’ And he was like, ‘Man I was just on the massage table and just got a call that I was going to the Niners. I was like (expletive) man I’m ready to go.’”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) is questionable for Week 9 but swelling around his injury and ability to grip the football has improved, via Jourdan Rodrigue.

McVay mentioned Stafford could be a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith believes they are one of the “best teams” in the league when they are executing and playing up to standard.

“I feel like if I can play up to my capabilities, up to my standard, who knows, like I said, where we can be,” Smith said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar. “We’re one of the best teams in football if we play right.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll praised Smith for leading the team to its 24-20 win over the Browns in Week 8.

“Geno played winning football,” Carroll said. “He got it done. He had a mishap on a play the guy tips the ball up, he didn’t see it right. Stuff is going to happen. We need to do better around him. I love that he won the game.”

As for Seattle moving away from the run game against Cleveland, Carroll responded their offensive line was working well against the Browns’ pass rush.

“We took what they were giving us,” Carroll said. “We were protecting the passer better than we thought, and so we went with it and made some yards for us.”