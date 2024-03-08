NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel said they have extra motivation to make another Super Bowl appearance but admitted it’s a difficult process after last appearing in the 2019 Super Bowl.

“It’s kind of hard, because basically our job is football, so it’s just like, ‘All right, let’s use this as motivation where you get back in the lab just to put yourself in a position and try to do your best to get back,’” Samuel said. “People just say there’s always next year, but I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we’re at. So, it’s not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl. It takes everything. It takes me, the coaches, the people upstairs, you bring people in to help. For everything to play out right, you’re not just gonna snap your hands and be back in the Super Bowl again.”

Cardinals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. didn’t end up hitting the open market, which leaves Cardinals WR Marquise Brown as one of the best options at the position in free agency.

Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon mentioned he wanted Brown back, but added: “There’s an economic piece to that.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray added: "I am hoping he comes back. I would love for him to be back for sure." (Weinfuss)

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon talked about a potential extension for S Budda Baker after all the recent releases of talented safeties: “Monti (Ossenfort) will handle that, but obviously I know the value that he brings to this organization and the team. I want to see (No.) 3 out there.” (Bob McManaman)

Rams

The Rams announced Thursday that President Kevin Demoff has been named president of team and media operations by Kronke Sports and Entertainment.

has been named president of team and media operations by Kronke Sports and Entertainment. Demoff will oversee operations of all KSE teams including the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth along with Altitude Sports and KSE Radio.