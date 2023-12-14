NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Trey McBride, Jamal Adams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has no problems with opposing defenses putting their attention on WR Deebo Samuel, as it opens up other opportunities for the team offensively.

“I mean, we always try to get to Deebo to get a spark if you look since he’s been around,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “But, our other choices too, if we go to Christian at the time, [TE] George [Kittle], B.A., Jauan, anybody. They all can give sparks. It kind of depends on what teams are playing, how they’re playing us. Deebo has also strung together a number of healthy weeks here over this last month, which has allowed him really to get back into the groove of things and be more consistent and just being out there and not having to sub him quite as much and him kind of being ready for all this stuff.

“So, it’s awesome when you can put him there and the more he does it the more people are going to focus extremely hard to take those away because if he isn’t a good look that’s usually the results you get. The more we can get people to take Deebo away, there’s nothing against Deebo, that means he’s a threat and that makes things easier for other guys. So it really should be ebb and flow like that throughout a year based off the guys we have and distributing it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing had glowing words for TE Trey McBride, who shook off a pretty bad rookie year to become Arizona’s biggest breakout player in 2023 and someone who might be poised to ascend to the upper echelons of the position.

“The sky’s the limit for him,” Petzing said to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his podcast. “In terms of his progression, I think we’ve been pleased with the way he came in and the way he’s performed when Zach Ertz got hurt and stepped into a bigger role…I think to Trey’s credit he prepared his tail off and made the most of whatever opportunities came his way. You’ve seen this on Sunday whenever he is put in situations, unbelievable catches in traffic, and separation versus man coverage…I have challenged him to become a more complete tight end. I’ve seen the speed and the hands but can you separate against man and can you show up in the run game so that it opens up more opportunities for you in the passing game?”

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes he still doesn’t anticipate the Seahawks pulling the plug on S Jamal Adams this offseason, but he doesn’t feel as strongly about that as he did in September. Adams has a $26.9 million cap hit in 2024 and there would be more than $20 million in dead money if he was cut.

Dugar wouldn't rule out a post-June 1 release for Adams, which would lessen the dead money hit. As far as other potential cap cuts, he believes the team is still higher on WR Tyler Lockett and S Quandre Diggs than fans might be at this stage.

and S than fans might be at this stage. However, he adds cutting TE Will Dissly to save $7 million is very much in play.

to save $7 million is very much in play. Dugar mentions coordinator changes are very much on the table in the offseason if the Seahawks fail to make the playoffs. Both OC Shane Waldron and DC Clint Hurtt have come under fire for Seattle’s underperformance on both sides of the ball.