NFC Notes: Deion Jones, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz writes that it’s “almost certain” the Falcons will move on from LB Deion Jones at some point after June 1.
- Schultz points out the Falcons have signed LBs Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski and drafted second-round LB Troy Andersen, so they already have replacements for Jones, He adds Jones hasn’t been a strong leadership presence either to justify keeping him in 2022.
- Schultz notes the Falcons would prefer to trade Jones but his hefty $13.64 million 2022 compensation will probably deflate any market for the veteran.
- After June 1, they can release him, taking on nearly $19 million in dead money but saving just a hair over $1 million and clearing him from their books going forward.
Panthers
- Panthers QB Sam Darnold on the Panthers trying to trade for QB Deshaun Watson and then drafting QB Matt Corral: “Everyone, including myself knows the situation. But with that being said, it doesn’t change my mindset going into the offseason. I have a great attitude about myself going into every day.’’ (David Newton)
- Panthers HC Matt Rhule sees development in Darnold this offseason, adding that he has bought into OC Ben McAdoo‘s approach. (Joseph Person)
- Rhule noted that RB Christian McCaffrey will be held out of preseason games again this year, with the team looking at using him differently in practice in order to avoid potential injuries. (Person)
- Panthers S Jeremy Chinn says he never had any discussions with the team about returning to linebacker and is happy to stay as a safety. (Person)
- Panthers DE Marquis Haynes wasn’t practicing and had his left hand in a cast due to a minor ligament surgery in his hand. He is expected to return soon. (Darin Gantt)
Saints
- While it is unclear how much he will participate in OTAs, Nick Underhill reports Saints WR Michael Thomas is in the team facility this year.
