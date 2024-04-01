NFC Notes: Dennis Allen, Jadeveon Clowney, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott has official 30 visits scheduled with four teams including the Buccaneers. (MLFootball)

Panthers

New Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney decided to go home to the Carolinas at this point in his NFL career. He looks to continue playing with a chip on his shoulder to show the league what he’s capable of doing.

“That was very important, really for myself because I already knew I could play the game and make plays,” Clowney said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “I tell people all the time if I play in 16, 17 games, it’s going to look like a Pro Bowl season. That’s all I got to do, is just be out there playing.”

“I know I can make the plays no matter what team I’m on. I’ve just got to be available and take care of myself. The older I get the more I figure out how to stay healthier.”

Saints

The Saints added WRs Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Stanley Morgan in free agency, but HC Dennis Allen implied they might not be done adding dynamic playmakers at either WR or TE.

“I certainly think that’s something, an area in terms of a pass catcher — not necessarily a wide receiver, but a pass catcher, is something we’re going to continue to look at,” Allen said, via the NOF Network. “I feel better about our depth now than I did a month ago, but I think that’s still probably a position we’ll look at somebody to add.”

LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. and Tulane QB Michael Pratt will be in attendance at the Saints Local Pro Day on Friday. (Nick Underhill)

and Tulane QB will be in attendance at the Saints Local Pro Day on Friday. (Nick Underhill) Allen implied they could add a pass catcher in the draft: “I think that’s still probably a position that we’ll look to see if we can’t find somebody to add.” (Katherine Terrell)

Penn State DE Chop Robinson took an official 30 visit with the Saints in March. (Sam Woloson)

took an official 30 visit with the Saints in March. (Sam Woloson) According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Saints scouted Duke OL Graham Barton at his Pro Day.