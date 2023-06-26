NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons have been one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league the past few seasons and have made a few moves this offseason to try and turn that around, including signing veteran OLB Bud Dupree. Falcons HC Arthur Smith thinks Dupree can bring an edge to a defense that hasn’t really had one in a while.

“I’ll choose my words carefully here: Bud’s a physical football player. I kind of like that,” Smith said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “He’s a guy who wants to be here. He fits our culture. I’ve coached against Bud and watched some of the things he brings to the table. Bud’s a tone-setter, that’s putting it nicely.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen is impressed by the team’s wide receiver group and said they have a lot of great depth at the position.

“I think this is a talented group. It’s not just one or two guys. I think it’s a group effort,” Thielen said, via Panthers Wire. “We’re able to really put a lot of guys in there and not miss a beat. That doesn’t happen in the NFL. That just doesn’t. Usually, you can see a drop-off when you go to the 2’s and you go to the 3’s—usually, you see a little bit of a drop-off. I haven’t felt that here. So I think that’s a really cool thing and that says a lot about this group and this team.”

Saints

For the first time since his rookie year with the Raiders, new Saints QB Derek Carr is on a new team. So naturally a major focus for him this offseason was getting to know his new teammates and building relationships with each of them.

“I’m trying to make it a point to reach out and get to know these guys,” Carr said via FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. “Asking them questions, making sure I’m communicating with everybody, making sure that they know, no matter what section of the sideline they’re on … whatever part of the huddle you’re in, whatever position, that you know something about me and I know something about you.

“If you want to go fast, you go alone, but if you want to go far, you’ve got to go together.”