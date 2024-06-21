NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Shaq Thompson, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles is encouraged by the progress the team has made in the offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball under new OC Liam Coen.

“I thought we made good progress with the learning, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “The communication picked up on defense. We’ve got a lot of young guys – they need a lot of reps. A lot of them took reps today and we’re going to get a lot of reps. We’re going to get a lot more once training camp starts, but I thought it ended on a good note.”

Buccaneers OT Luke Goedeke added the team is in a good spot with spring and summer work but they obviously still have a lot of work to do.

“I think we’re right where we want to be, but eons away from where we need to be, obviously,” he said. “You guys saw it last year with learning a new offense – it does take time for it all to click and come together and everything. That just comes with having a new offense – it just takes time. I think we’re at a good spot.”

Panthers

Panthers’ veteran LB Shaq Thompson is hoping to retire in Carolina after spending his entire 10-year career with the organization thus far.

“I love it here,” Thompson said, via PanthersWire. “I been here for nine, going on to 10 years. I mean, this is all I know. I would love to retire here, but that’s in my fate. And when I say that—I control what I control, I control myself on that field. If I play well, I stay here. If not, I’m out. I understand and know the business. This is my last year, so I’m playing for the Panthers and I’m playing for 31 other teams. But my main focus is, shoot, we gotta win. We gotta get more than two games. We gotta make the playoffs.”

Thompson thinks he has about five years left in his NFL career.

“I think I got about five in me,” Thompson said. “I spent four behind TD [Thomas Davis] and Luke [Kuechly], broke my leg last year to add an extra year. That’s five right there.”

Saints

The Saints hired OC Klint Kubiak to come in and reshape the offense for the 2024 season. New Orleans QB Derek Carr commented on how everything will be different this upcoming year.

“Just the way the game is called, the way they do things, it’s going to look different to our fans,” Carr said, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “From what they’re used to, from what I was used to last year. It’s going to look different, it’s going to feel different, but I think it’s going to be great. It’s good for our guys to help us play fast as just individuals and as a collective unit. So I’m excited about it.”