NFC Notes: Derrick Brown, Michael Penix, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Following Buccaneers RT Luke Goedeke ‘s foot injury, Dan Graziano of ESPN writes that Graham Barton could move from left tackle to the right side if Goedeke misses extended time.

's torn pectoral, Graziano wouldn't be surprised if Tampa Bay is making trade calls for defensive linemen.

Buccaneers OT Charlie Heck was fined $8,722 for a leg whip.

was fined $8,722 for a leg whip. The Buccaneers had DT Desmond Watson in for a tryout on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire. Watson signed with the team as an undrafted rookie out of Florida this spring but spent camp on the non-football injury list as the team pushed him to lose weight. Watson was listed at 464 pounds.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. was asked about none of the receivers or tight ends having a touchdown catch through three games: “I’ve gotta find my guys that are open.” (Tori McElhaney)

Coming off two rough defensive outings to begin the season, the Panthers shut out the Falcons in Week 3 for their first shutout in five years. Carolina DT Derrick Brown and DB Chau Smith-Wade talked about how they rallied together after two down games and showed the best version of themselves against Atlanta.

“This was what we’ve been waiting for coming out of camp,” Brown said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “I feel this is how we executed coming out of camp, the physicality we had during camp. So to be able to come out and put it on display and get the result we got, we’re happy about it.”

“We were fed up,” Smith-Wade said. “We made a bond. We decided to come out here tenacious and change the subject.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales also revealed G Robert Hunt had successful surgery and wouldn’t rule out a late-season return. He mentioned C Austin Corbett is not having surgery at the moment and could return in six to eight weeks. (Gantt)

Panthers LB Claudin Cherelus was fined $5,722 for a blindside block, and CB Jaycee Horn was fined $11,593 for taunting.