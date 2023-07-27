NFC Notes: Desmond Ridder, Brian Burns, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder said he’s placed an emphasis on getting extra work in with TE Kyle Pitts as he didn’t have a chance to develop on-field chemistry with him last year.

“For me, it was about getting some of the new guys in there and getting everyone acclimated to how I throw the ball and how it comes out,” Ridder said, via Scott Blair of the team’s website. “Having Kyle in there as well, I mean, we didn’t get many reps this season. I wanted him to get used to me and for me to see how he runs routes and how he works in space.”

Ridder added that his ability to get game action last year gave him a leg up on his development heading into his sophomore season.

“They were huge mentally and physically and emotionally, just having the confidence that I can do it,” Ridder said. “To get four games my rookie season and then to be named the starter is a big thing.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said Ridder still has a lot to prove in order to establish himself as the long-term starter and that OC Dave Ragone has been challenging him on a daily basis.

“We all have something to prove, and that includes Desmond,” Smith said. “He has four starts under his belt. It’ll be a different team that we line up with this year. Fundamentally, there are things we’ve asked him to do. Dave Ragone has challenged him. He’s very confident but he has to go out there and prove it. …With all the quarterbacks, we’re looking for them to take another step.”

Ridder understands that his primary focus will be getting the team’s playmakers the ball in space.

“They’ll make my job a lot easier,” Ridder said. “I could throw a two- or three-yard route, or even something at the line of scrimmage, and our guys could make it a 15- or 20-yard explosive play. My job is to get the ball in their hands and let them go make plays.”

Panthers LB Brian Burns said there was never a doubt in his mind that he would show up to training camp despite ongoing contract discussions.

Panthers LB Brian Burns said there was never a doubt in his mind that he would show up to training camp despite ongoing contract discussions.

"I was going to show up," Burns said, via Augusta Stone of the team's website. "I would say mainly just because I missed it. I missed being with my defense. And I kind of feel like what we've got going is bigger than – I don't want to say it's bigger than my individual goals, because those matter, of course – but I feel like what we've got building is bigger than that. And I feel like I'm a key piece to what we need to get done. So I feel like I need to be here. Whether or not I'm going through negotiations, or whatever."

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said discussions have been ongoing and positive in nature up to this point, but declined to set a hard deadline for when talks would conclude.

"They've been good conversations," Fitterer said. "It's not like we have to say it has to be done by this time or that time. We just keep talking. And when the time's right, and we make a deal that's right for him and right for us, that'd be great. He's a big part of the organization. We love having Brian around. He's really grown as a leader. Not just as a player but as a leader. He's one of those guys you just love being around."

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen is looking for availability and development out of DL Payton Turner entering his third year in the league: "I want to see him, No. 1, be available, then No. 2, improve every day…I thought he improved throughout OTAs and training camp. I'm looking for more development out of him. I'm not focused on the end result, I'm focused on the process." (Luke Johnson)

Allen is expecting WR Michael Thomas to be a full-participant in training camp: "Our expectation is that Mike (Thomas) will be a full participant." (Ian Rapoport)

Allen also noted that he felt TE Jimmy Graham has grown and matured a lot from his first stint with the Saints and told Allen he was willing to contribute to the team in any way possible. (Katherine Terrell)

has grown and matured a lot from his first stint with the Saints and told Allen he was willing to contribute to the team in any way possible. (Katherine Terrell) Josina Anderson reports that Saints DE Cameron Jordan told her he wants to play three or four more years in the NFL. Jordan also told Anderson that contract extension talks are ongoing between himself and the team, as well as that he has a goal to win a championship before retirement.