NFC Notes: Devin White, Arthur Smith, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers LB Devin White commented on the saga of him not playing last week against the Packers and confirmed that he sat out due to his ankle not feeling well enough to go on.

“I can only speak from what I know and what I went through and what I personally deal with,” White said, via Pewter Report. “I know I don’t have to tell no lies. It is what it is. Somebody might want to give you something to talk about to make the Bucs be talked about. Baker [Mayfield] went crazy last week and we’re talking about Devin White. I don’t think I should’ve even been mentioned in a game where I didn’t play, didn’t contribute none besides being the biggest cheerleader that I could be in Green Bay.”