NFC Notes: Devin White, Arthur Smith, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers LB Devin White commented on the saga of him not playing last week against the Packers and confirmed that he sat out due to his ankle not feeling well enough to go on.
“I can only speak from what I know and what I went through and what I personally deal with,” White said, via Pewter Report. “I know I don’t have to tell no lies. It is what it is. Somebody might want to give you something to talk about to make the Bucs be talked about. Baker [Mayfield] went crazy last week and we’re talking about Devin White. I don’t think I should’ve even been mentioned in a game where I didn’t play, didn’t contribute none besides being the biggest cheerleader that I could be in Green Bay.”
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says White will be full-go this week. (Greg Auman)
- Bowles confirmed he approached White about playing a rotational role last Sunday with LB KJ Britt starting, adding White was okay with it. (Rick Stroud)
Falcons
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports “sentiments of dismay” are rising around HC Arthur Smith after the team’s loss to the Panthers.
- Smith on making the quarterback change to QB Taylor Heinicke: “We feel right now where we’re at that Taylor (Heinicke) gives us the best chance.” (Josh Kendall)
- Smith on benching QB Desmond Ridder for the second time this season: “Desmond is a very tough-minded kid. We love Desmond. He’ll be a play away. These aren’t easy decisions. The ball could bounce his way again. We appreciate all he has done.” (Kendall)
Saints
- Saints HC Dennis Allen confirmed RT Ryan Ramczyk is out and WR Chris Olave will be active for Week 16. (Mike Triplett)
