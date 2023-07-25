NFC Notes: Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

  • Adam Schefter reports that Buccaneers LB Devin White reported to training camp despite requesting a trade after not receiving a contract extension. 
  • Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on the situation: “There’s nothing but love for Devin (White) and we know he’s excited to show us.” (Rick Stroud)
  • Licht says LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has to take a step up in his third season: “You know, Joe’s had some flashes he’s had some good games. He’s shown us why we took him in the first round. But he does need to take a step up. And he’s stepping up this year and we’re confident that he will.” (Stroud)
  • Licht added that everyone will be “hyper-focused” on the competition between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask and no assumptions should be made on who the starter will be at this time. (Stroud)

Panthers

  • According to Darin Gantt, Panthers TE Hayden Hurst said he is ready to go after undergoing offseason surgery.
  • Per Joe Person, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn wouldn’t reveal to reporters how he injured his foot but says he is ready for training camp.

Saints

