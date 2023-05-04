NFC Notes: Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Regarding Buccaneers LB Devin White‘s previous trade request not being fulfilled, co-DC Larry Foote said the linebacker needs to understand the organization is preparing for future years and hopes White can “meet somewhere in the middle” with his contract demands.
“Well, he’s not going to be the first (making such a demand), and he’s not going to be the last. We know that,” Foote said, via NFL.com. “Like I told him, he gets paid $11 million this year — those are champagne problems. It’s money. You’re looking out at the guaranteed money, and he wants his money now. He has to understand the organization is preparing for next year, so we have to meet somewhere in the middle. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. They picked up his fifth-year option. A lot of players, they don’t get that option. But it’s money, and I understand that. Like I said, he’s not the first and he’s not going to be the last. It’s part of the game.”
Foote thinks White can earn an extension by being more productive in multiple areas, including pre-snap, zone coverage, blitzing, run defense, and preventing explosive plays.
“Everything. Just get better,” Foote said. “Pre-snap stuff. Zone coverage. Even blitzing better. Attacking the run. In the offseason, you want to look at any plays, explosive plays, that you gave up and we want to minimize that. Just little things, new ideas that we’re putting in. Every year you have to be better than the next year. This league demands it. So far, during (White’s) short career, he’s been evolving.”
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person writes that the Panthers exiting the draft without taking a running back shows they have a high level of confidence in RB Miles Sanders as a three-down option.
- Person notes the Panthers are thin with their depth at offensive tackle right now and could re-sign OL Cameron Erving as a swing tackle depth option.
- While Panthers DE Brian Burns is expected to be ready for training camp following ankle surgery, it’s a reminder that the team is thin at the position. Person says they might not have a choice but to go after a notable veteran like Leonard Floyd or Yannick Ngakoue, both established edge rushers with familiarity with the coaching staff.
- Person mentions players like LB Frankie Luvu and S Jeremy Chinn will be starters for the Panthers, but in hybrid roles that could see them playing in a variety of spots, like inside linebacker and edge rusher for Luvu and a “big nickel” role for Chinn to get him on the field at the same time as safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods.
- He adds the Panthers have also discussed giving CB Donte Jackson a look inside at nickel corner. Veteran S Eric Rowe and CB C.J. Henderson have experience there as well.
- Panthers fifth-round S Jammie Robinson is expected to primarily play inside the box, per Person.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers’ deal for undrafted OL Nash Jensen includes $175,000 guaranteed, $150,000 of the base salary guaranteed, and a $25,000 signing bonus.
Saints
Saints sixth-round WR A.T. Perry had some big fans among amateur draft analysts on Twitter, and that extended to the more professional analysts as well. He was widely seen as a consensus top 100 prospect but ended up falling to the sixth round. He mentioned some teams had some “character stuff” they flagged that caused him to fall.
“I was expecting to go higher, but some minor stuff got in the way of that. But hey I’m here now, I’m happy that you guys took me. I hope I’m going to make a big impact on the field,” Perry said via the team website.
Perry was as confused as most people when asked what character stuff teams might have flagged.
“I’m kind of a quiet guy,” Perry chuckled when asked to describe himself and his character. “But when I get into a game I’m smiling and laughing, just out there having fun. Going out there getting a dub with the team. I love being around my guys, I’m a team-first kind of guy. Just going out there making plays and celebrating with each other.”
