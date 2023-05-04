NFC Notes: Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Regarding Buccaneers LB Devin White‘s previous trade request not being fulfilled, co-DC Larry Foote said the linebacker needs to understand the organization is preparing for future years and hopes White can “meet somewhere in the middle” with his contract demands.

“Well, he’s not going to be the first (making such a demand), and he’s not going to be the last. We know that,” Foote said, via NFL.com. “Like I told him, he gets paid $11 million this year — those are champagne problems. It’s money. You’re looking out at the guaranteed money, and he wants his money now. He has to understand the organization is preparing for next year, so we have to meet somewhere in the middle. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. They picked up his fifth-year option. A lot of players, they don’t get that option. But it’s money, and I understand that. Like I said, he’s not the first and he’s not going to be the last. It’s part of the game.”

Foote thinks White can earn an extension by being more productive in multiple areas, including pre-snap, zone coverage, blitzing, run defense, and preventing explosive plays.

“Everything. Just get better,” Foote said. “Pre-snap stuff. Zone coverage. Even blitzing better. Attacking the run. In the offseason, you want to look at any plays, explosive plays, that you gave up and we want to minimize that. Just little things, new ideas that we’re putting in. Every year you have to be better than the next year. This league demands it. So far, during (White’s) short career, he’s been evolving.”

Panthers

Saints

Saints sixth-round WR A.T. Perry had some big fans among amateur draft analysts on Twitter, and that extended to the more professional analysts as well. He was widely seen as a consensus top 100 prospect but ended up falling to the sixth round. He mentioned some teams had some “character stuff” they flagged that caused him to fall.

“I was expecting to go higher, but some minor stuff got in the way of that. But hey I’m here now, I’m happy that you guys took me. I hope I’m going to make a big impact on the field,” Perry said via the team website.

Perry was as confused as most people when asked what character stuff teams might have flagged.

“I’m kind of a quiet guy,” Perry chuckled when asked to describe himself and his character. “But when I get into a game I’m smiling and laughing, just out there having fun. Going out there getting a dub with the team. I love being around my guys, I’m a team-first kind of guy. Just going out there making plays and celebrating with each other.”