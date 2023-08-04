NFC Notes: DJ Chark, Jarran Reed, Lions, Panthers, Seahawks

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn told reporters he is excited about the development that he has seen this offseason from DE Josh Paschal.

“That’s one player that I’m very excited for,” Glenn said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “He really didn’t get a chance to go through an offseason program last year, and he’s been able to do that, so I think we’re starting to see the fruits of that show up. He’s a powerful, physical man and again, that’s why we drafted him in the second round. We expected those things from him, and he’s going to be a good player. He’s going to be a really good player, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to give us in the season.”

Panthers

The Panthers brought in WR DJ Chark this offseason to add a deep-threat element to their offense and so far, it seems like he’s earned the trust of first-round QB Bryce Young.

“He’s earned the trust of Bryce,” Panthers WR coach Shawn Jefferson said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “Any time Bryce sees him out there one-on-one, Bryce is gonna take a chance. He’s earned that right from Bryce.”

“It seems like they connect every practice,” Panthers HC Frank Reich added. “You’ve got two really smart players. DJ’s a really smart player, very savvy and instinctive. And then he’s got speed to go with it. And I think Bryce (is) obviously same way. I think that’s looked good. We’re excited about that.”

Chark has battled injury since entering the NFL and has been forced to play on a one-year contract the past couple of seasons. Chark admits he hears the “injury-prone” label.

“I hear it. But at the end of the day what someone says about me or thinks about me doesn’t affect anything because I know what I can do and I know what the guys around me believe,” Chark said. “One thing I always pride myself on is making sure my team knows who I am. If you’re not on this team, then it really don’t matter what you think. Because the guys on this team — same as in Detroit — the guys on that team knew what I brought to the table every day at practice.”

Even so, he doesn’t feel a lot of pressure, despite playing on another prove-it deal.

“I don’t feel pressure to prove it to anybody outside of myself. I just feel like it’s time for me to get back on track,” he said. “I know what I am. I know what my talent is. I’ve dealt with some difficult circumstances. But one thing I know about me, I’m gonna keep pushing through.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll envisions DL Jarran Reed being an anchor up front at the nose guard position. Carroll added that Reed has all the tools to excel at that position.

“He’s going to play to be one of the best nose tackles in football, I don’t see how you can deny that,” Carroll said via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “He’s just too good of a player, really smart, really savvy, makes the calls. Handles all the leadership issues you may have with a bunch of hard-nosed guys up front. He’s the guy. I love that he is at the spot.”