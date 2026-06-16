NFC Notes: Drake London Contract, Tetairoa McMillan, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

The Falcons signed WR Drake London to a long-term extension with a new-money average of $35.26 million per year and a total five-year base value of $157.88 million, including a $33.656 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed compensation through the first two years of the deal.

to a long-term extension with a new-money average of $35.26 million per year and a total five-year base value of $157.88 million, including a $33.656 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed compensation through the first two years of the deal. London’s contract includes fully guaranteed 2027 compensation, while his 2028 option bonus, workout bonus, and base salary become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year, and his 2029 option bonus becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2028 league year.

The deal also contains option bonuses through 2030, annual workout bonuses, per-game roster bonuses in 2029 and 2030, up to $9 million in salary escalators tied to production and accolades, and can increase from $141.06 million in new money to as much as $150.06 million. (Pro Football Talk)

Panthers

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan is coming off a successful debut season, winning the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Although McMillan was glad to win the award, he’s more concerned with their team’s results.

“It was cool,” McMillan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But there’s more ahead of us. It probably would’ve been a little bit better if we won that playoff game, little things like that. But it is what it is.”

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn reiterated that their focus is winning in the playoffs after reaching last year’s Wild Card Round.

“That’s just the type guy he is. He’s never satisfied,” Horn said. “That’s just our goal as a team. We made it to the playoffs last year, now it’s time to go win in the playoffs and take the next step. That’s what you want to do every year. He hit it on the head with that.”

Panthers CB Bryce Young called McMillan a “safety blanket” for him and thinks the receiver helps open up their other players.

“For me, you have a guy like that that’s your safety blanket that you know, ‘All right, one-on-one, this is where I want to go,’” Young said. “(Now) it gives you that opportunity of like, ‘Hey, we get man (coverage) across the board, let’s work out some progressions. We get certain looks, let’s see everyone run all these routes.’”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales has made it a point of emphasis to have all of their coaching staff make an effort to improve this offseason. Carolina OC Mike Bercovici said he, offensive assistant Keyshawn Colmon, and offensive quality control coach Dean Petzing each took turns speaking during offensive meetings.

“(We) did kind of almost like a pass the mic,” Bercovici said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s site. “With guys that don’t have a ton of experience, sometimes you can do a dress rehearsal at 7 in the morning and just say, ‘Hey, let’s give this a go’ and hear what your transitions sound like.”

Bercovici’s focus during the meeting was on presenting aspects of communication for their players.

“Talking about things like huddles and cadences, basically super critical factors to make the day go well, and then these are also such new things to a rookie, so there’s a very textured way to talk about snapping the football, taking the line of scrimmage, what does the huddle look like? So anytime you have to present or do things for a group, it taps into a different part of coaching, and Dave has so much respect for that.”

Defensive assistant Kevin Peterson mentioned that they went through “all the nuances” of installing their system.

“Whatever installs we have for that day, practice expectations, and then once we got outside, individual, we ran that and then just did all the things that our normal position coaches would do, and it was a lot of fun. We have to teach our philosophy, what our defense is about, and whichever call it is, like the call the coach gives, this is how you play that call, this is how you have success within that call. So going through all the nuances of what can they grasp in the short amount of meeting time that we have and what can they be able to go out there and be successful with—it’s just fun trying to be able to connect the dots to be able to see, we have to present these things and then maybe we can present a few other things that’ll hit their brains so they feel comfortable while they’re out there on the grass.”