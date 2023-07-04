NFC Notes: Drake London, Derek Carr, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons WR Drake London is working on ball security this offseason with former NFL QB and current QB coach T.J. Yates throwing him extra passes.

“I did have a couple of hiccups last year, so ball security has been a big thing for me,” London said, via Tori McElhaney of AtlantaFalcons.com. “I don’t do special teams, so I can get my extra work in with (Yates) and we do extra things like right at the catch point, him trying to punch it out, things like that. All ball security, just emphasizing the little things.”

Panthers

After not having strong outings in 12 career starts so far, Panthers WR Terrace Marshall feels that he has a clean slate in Carolina this season under new HC Frank Reich.

“I’d say one word to describe it is just clear – clear-minded, just ready to take on what this year’s going to bring,” Marshall said, via Panthers.com. “Just taking it one day at a time, really. Just grinding it out with the team, getting work right with the scheme and QBs. I’m ready to go.”

Saints

Saints TE Juwan Johnson believes QB Derek Carr will be successful in New Orleans due to a bevy of offensive weapons that he didn’t have with the Raiders.

“I feel like with Derek, there’s a lot of things you can do,” Johnson said, via NBC Sports. “He’s been in an offense where he’s had Josh McDaniels, Jon Gruden, so he has a lot of that he can bring over to our offense. Obviously, we have a lot of pieces on our offense — which I think he’s probably never had before. So that’s something that he can use a little bit. So, a big credit to Pete — Pete’s been working his tail off this offseason. We’ve got some stuff in there that I’m like, ‘Pete, I’ve never seen this before, but I like it.’ So, I’m really excited for Pete going into Year Two. He’s been behind Sean for so long. So, he’s learned a lot and he’s ready to blow up now.”

Johnson compared Carr’s poise in the huddle to former Saints QB Drew Brees.

“It honestly felt like we’ve been working with Derek for a while now, so OTAs was really good, really smooth,” Johnson said. “He’s giving me more of a feel — because he’s an older guy — he’s giving me a lot of Drew [Brees]. Going into the huddle, commanding the huddle, guys gravitating toward him — these are things [I saw from] how Drew conducted the offense and things like that. So, it’s giving me similar feels. And so I’m really excited about what Derek has and how he’s going to move this offense.”