NFC Notes: Drew Petzing, David Montgomery, Rich Bisaccia, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he knew immediately that OC Drew Petzing was the right candidate to lead the offense next season.

“It was just the way that he talked, the way that he saw the game,” Campbell said, via PFT. “Man, his confidence, his conviction, his knowledge, his detail in everything — why he was doing what he was doing, how he was thinking, how he was teaching it. [I] threw curveballs at him, and he was all over it. It was good, man. I just loved his presence and I love the way that he taught and I love the detail behind it. And then, I’ve seen the tape. I know what the tape is. And I just think he’s a creative guy and can make things happen. [His attitude is,] ‘Tell me what I’ve got and I’ll figure this out.’ I love that.”

Petzing’s ability to adapt to his personnel is something that Campbell coveted and he noticed that with him during his time in Arizona as their offensive coordinator.

“There was creativity to it. Certainly, they’ve used a lot of heavy sets lately, but that’s where their roster has gone. That’s not something that I foresee us being,” Campbell said. “We’re just going to be versatile. But he gives us that ability to make the most of what we have. And I just think he understands the protections, understands the run game, understands the pass game certainly, quarterback play. So, I think he’s got it all.”

Campbell added that he was high on former Giants OC Mike Kafka, who he believes will add another perspective to the offense.

“[O]ne of the guys I was really high on through that whole process was Mike Kafka, too. So, real fortunate to get him for our pass game coordinator,” Campbell said. “But, [he’s] a guy who’s been an interim head coach, has coached quarterbacks, has coached some good quarterbacks, run an offense. So he’s got a good perspective on things, got some pretty good ideas.”

Campbell believes that the overhaul of the offensive staff filled with new faces and fresh ideas will help propel the team to get back to where the want to be.

“All of those guys, you’re always looking for something that’s maybe a little bit unique, or rare, or that somebody has that the other guy doesn’t — because now you can help each other out when you can lift each other up,” Campbell said. “And I do feel like we have that. It was important to keep this staff intact. What we did last year, what I did last year, it didn’t work. It wasn’t the perfect setup. I thought we would be able to work through those [issues] a little bit better than we did. It didn’t work out, all good. But I love this staff that is here intact. I know they’ll be able to work with Drew. Drew will be able to get those guys the directive and they’ll respond. That’s what they do. Those guys are doers. They go to work. So I’m fired up about it.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said he’s been in contact with RB David Montgomery‘s representatives and would love to have him back on a new contract next season.

“I’ve been in touch with David’s agent, his representation,” Holmes said, via PFT, adding the two sides have had ‘healthy dialogue.’ “We love David. He’s a great player. We’d love to have him. Kind of want to put last year in the rear view and just move forward. But, obviously, a player has to want to be in a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid and we’re just trying to see how it goes.”

Packers

Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia stepped down earlier this offseason, and he has not yet announced retirement from coaching. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst admitted his decision caught them a bit by surprise, and implied Bisaccia is getting interest for other jobs that caught his eye.

“No, I wouldn’t say we were expecting it at all,” Gutekunst said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “It caught us by surprise, but I think there’s some other opportunities he wanted to look at. Very appreciative for his run with us. I talked to you guys last time (about) how important to our culture he was and I think he’s a fabulous football coach. It’s a big loss but Matt’s going through it now and, hopefully, we’ll be able to get that replaced.”