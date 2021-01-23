NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com believes the Eagles should bring back RB Boston Scott , who they can retain for a small amount of money due to his status as an exclusive rights free agent.

Paul Domowitch of The Philadelphia Inquirer spoke to former Eagles' president Joe Banner , who is under the impression that the team is not as committed to fixing things with QB Carson Wentz as some may think.

The quarterback situation may not have played such a big part in the hiring of new HC Nick Sirianni and Banner is convinced that there is a possibility the team could still move on from Wentz. Field Yates notes that the Eagles gave out some decent bonuses to two players they signed to futures deals including TE Tyree Jackson who will receive $25,200, and P Arryn Siposs who will receive slightly less at $25,000.

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Browns WR Odell Beckham only got to play together for 13 games in 2018 when Barkley was a rookie. But the two are good friends as two of the most electric football players to ever come through the Meadowlands and will do some rehab on their torn ACLs together this offseason.

“Obviously Odell tore his knee a little too,” Barkley said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I think we both need just being there. We’re really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good too. That’s the only thing I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air. . . . Obviously we both wouldn’t want to go through this, I guess you would say, but I think it’s very important that since we are really close and we know each other so well and we are two competitors and we think we can really help each other, I do think it’s important to really link up. But at the same time, we both have to come in with the mindset of getting 1 percent better each day. That’s what we have to get from each other. Any way you can get it.”

Washington