NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that the Bears could look to trade QB Nick Foles this offseason and the Eagles are at least worth keeping an eye on as a potential landing spot.

“I wouldn’t take a Nick Foles-Philadelphia reunion off the table right now,” Fowler said, via Radio.com. “Because a few weeks ago, when Chicago was looking to get Carson Wentz, they included Nick Foles in a potential package to Philadelphia. Now, Wentz ultimately went to Indianapolis, but those talks had been ongoing, they’re in place — all they would have to do this week is revive them.

“Philadelphia is looking for a high-level backup, somebody to come in and support Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, Chicago is just looking to dump some salary right now. They’re in some cap problems, Nick Foles carries a $6.6 [million] cap hit that they could get off their books, and I eventually think he’ll be traded. Philadelphia is an option for him.”

West Virginia DT Darius Stills has added the Eagles to the list of teams he’s met with virtually. (Justin Melo)

Giants

New Giants WR Kenny Golladay mentioned that QB Daniel Jones helped to sell him on coming to New York.

“[Daniel] reached out and just said how good of a player that he thought I was,” Golladay said, via Matt Lombardo of GMenHQ.com. “I pretty much said the same thing about him. “He also just said ‘we’re trying to do something great here,’ and that’s what I’m all about.”

Golladay added that the vision of HC Joe Judge and OC Jason Garrett really helped to convince him this was the right decision for him.

“Hearing the vision that coach Joe Judge has and that Jason Garrett has as far as the offense,” Galloway said. “That had me right there. When we were in the building, everyone was greeting me, telling me they wanted me here, and by then it was kind of a no-brainer. I’m glad it worked out.”

Golladay’s four-year, $72 million deal includes a $17 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1 million, $13 million, $13.25 million and $14 million. A total of $28 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

Golladay’s 2021 base and $10 million of his 2022 base are fully guaranteed. He’s due a $4.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2022 league year as well as the final $3 million of his 2022 base salary and a $4.5 2023 roster bonus becoming guaranteed. Golladay has a $3.5 million roster bonus in 2024 as well.

Golladay has $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2021 and a $250,000 workout bonus in the final three years of the deal. He also has up to $1 million in incentives each year, including $250,000 for making the Pro Bowl and $750,000 for 1,200 receiving yards or 80 receptions or 10 touchdowns.

Giants’ LB Reggie Ragland ‘s one-year, $1.127 million contract includes a $990,000 salary and a $137,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.127 million contract includes a $990,000 salary and a $137,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Giants’ LS Casey Kreiter ‘s one -year, $1.127 million deal includes $337,500 guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, and a $990,000 salary ($200,000 guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one -year, $1.127 million deal includes $337,500 guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, and a $990,000 salary ($200,000 guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson) Giants’ TE Kyle Rudolph ‘s two-year, $12 million contract includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $2.5 million, $5 million, and up to $1 million in incentives for catches, yards, touchdowns, and Pro Bowl appearances. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s two-year, $12 million contract includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $2.5 million, $5 million, and up to $1 million in incentives for catches, yards, touchdowns, and Pro Bowl appearances. (Aaron Wilson) Charleston WR Mike Strachan said he had a recent virtual meeting with the Giants. (Justin Melo)

said he had a recent virtual meeting with the Giants. (Justin Melo) Iowa DL Chauncey Golston has met virtually with the Giants. (Justin Melo)

Washington