NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- A league source tells Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that the Eagles are “sufficiently determined to upgrade the team” that they would pursue a trade Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- Obviously, the legal issues involving Watson would need to be resolved before a trade would be possible. Florio adds that trade compensation will be a “huge part of the equation” and it’s unlikely that the Texans would be able to get a similar return as they would have a few months ago.
- With this in mind, Florio suggests a package of conditional picks hinging on when and whether he’s able to play in 2021.
- New Eagles LB Eric Wilson‘s one-year, $3.25 million contract includes a base salary of $1.5 million, a $1.25 million roster bonus, and up to $500,000 in playing-time, team, and individual performance incentives. His contract also includes four voidable years.
Giants
- According to Paul Schwartz, the Giants have hired Carter Blount as a Defensive Quality Control coach.
- The Giants officially announced the hires of Blount as well as offensive quality control coach Russ Callaway and defensive quality control coach Ryan Anderson. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- The Giants have met multiple times with Merrimack G Sam Cooper. (Justin Melo)
Washington
- John Keim of ESPN takes a look at several ways the Washington football Team can address their left tackle position, including at No. 19 overall, trading for Ravens OT Orlando Brown, or signing a veteran option.
- With the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Keim could see Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw or Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins being possibilities. Between the two prospects, Keim notes that Darrisaw would help Washington improve its run-blocking.
- Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg and North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz are two more prospects expects to be available within the first two rounds.
- Given the depth at offensive tackle in this 2021 NFL Draft, Keim could see Washington trading down from No. 19 if they feel confident in multiple players still available when they select.
- As for the possibility of acquiring Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr, Keim writes that it would likely cost them at least a second-round pick, given that Baltimore would likely recoup a third-round compensatory pick by releasing him. Beyond that, Keim notes that Brown would require a contract extension as part of a trade, which could prevent them from re-signing G Brandon Scherff.
- Regarding Washington’s veteran options, Keim believes Steelers’ free-agent OT Alejandro Villanueva is the only quality starter remaining on the market.
