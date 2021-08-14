NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts was impressive in Thursday’s preseason game against the Steelers and thinks he made a “perfect throw” to TE Dallas Goedert.

“Yeah, I thought he handled it well,” Sirianni said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “He made a really good check and great throw to Dallas [Goedert] for a big play. He saw what defense was coming and checked the play. A ton of credit to him for that and making a perfect throw there.”

Sirianni reiterated that he came away “really pleased” with Hurts’ performance.

“I thought he went with where we wanted the ball to go vs. the defenses they were running. He had a couple drops in there, so I was really pleased with him.”

Hurts feels he could’ve played with more efficiency and sees more room to improve.

“It could be more efficient,” Hurts said. “There’s always room for improvement. I’m never satisfied with anything. I can’t have balls on the ground. We have to hit our money balls when we need them. That’s always going to be my mentality. Preseason, regular season, whatever it is, we truly have a standard for how we want to do it. We want to do it at a high level all the time.”

Giants

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones won’t play in the preseason but still plans to keep his eyes sharp on the sideline in order to stay involved prior to the regular season.

“I’ll be looking at the defense from the sideline and, obviously, knowing the call and knowing what the quarterback is looking at,” Jones said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “Trying to get a read and going through the game as if you were on the field. Obviously, you have a different perspective on the sideline, but you’re going through the same process of reading the defense and knowing where the ball is supposed to go, or what the play is designed to do. That’s really not up to me. My job is to be ready. I think practice and making sure that I’m focusing every day to improve and get to where I need to be as a player, so I think that’s not my job. My job is just to be ready.”

Washington

Regarding Washington K Dustin Hopkins‘ two missed field goals in Thursday’s preseason game, HC Ron Rivera wouldn’t put blame on Hopkins and thinks their holder and long snapper must develop a rhythm: “We got to look at the whole operation. It’s about having a rhythm and timing with the holder and snapper. …You can tell they don’t have a rhythm…. We’ll continue to get it going. That’s what preseason is for.” (Nicki Jhabvala)