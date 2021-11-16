NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said the running game has helped QB Jalen Hurts.

“We just want to do what we think is best for us to win each football game and that always starts with what you think you do well first,” Sirianni said, via the Associated Press. “And then it goes into the team’s scheme that you’re playing and their players. We’ve known we’ve had a good offensive line the whole time. We’ve always wanted to get the run game going to help Jalen (Hurts) be more successful as a quarterback, because that takes some of the pressure off him.”

Sirianni expects Hurts to continue to improve.

“All I see is improvement every day from him because it starts with the type of person that Jalen is and how much he loves this sport, and how much he loves his teammates and how tough he is. And he doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Sirianni said. “I just see his arrow completely pointed up.”

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes that the rubber is about to meet the road as far as the Giants and QB Daniel Jones are concerned. The team has professed its belief in him the past three seasons but he has yet to take the leap into looking like a franchise quarterback and a decision is due on his fifth-year option in May.

are concerned. The team has professed its belief in him the past three seasons but he has yet to take the leap into looking like a franchise quarterback and a decision is due on his fifth-year option in May. The option would guarantee Jones $21.4 million in 2023, which is a significant financial commitment. At this point, Duggan thinks the Giants would exercise it to avoid sending a message they don’t believe in him as he enters a contract year.

Duggan has a hard time seeing any scenario where Giants HC Joe Judge is not back for a third season in 2022. Giants GM Dave Gettleman is another story, however, as Duggan notes someone has to be held accountable for another losing season if things don’t change.

is not back for a third season in 2022. Giants GM is another story, however, as Duggan notes someone has to be held accountable for another losing season if things don’t change. Giants OC Jason Garrett is another name to watch for the chopping block, per Duggan.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said S Landon Collins is playing the “Buffalo Nickel” position closer to the line of scrimmage. (Ben Standig)